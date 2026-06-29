How to help Venezuela: Miami benefit concerts and events

In the wake of the recent earthquake in Venezuela, communities across Miami are coming together to support those affected by the crisis.

For many Venezuelans in Miami, the devastation hits especially close to home. Families, friends, and loved ones remain in a country that has already endured years of hardship, political instability, and limited access to essential resources. Now, as communities in Venezuela work to recover from the earthquake, local artists, venues, and organizers are stepping up to raise funds, collect supplies, and offer support.

Here are several upcoming Miami events helping raise money and supplies for Venezuelan earthquake relief.

Un Nuevo Sol 48 Hour warehouse rave

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Beginning June 27 and lasting until June 29, Un Nuevo Sol is hosting a 48-hour warehouse rave in support of Venezuelan earthquake relief. The marathon fundraiser will feature 28 selectors, DJs, and producers performing across two days, with donations being collected throughout the event. Organizers are accepting diapers, non-perishable foods, and monetary donations to help support relief efforts in Venezuela. The lineup is set to include 1-800-305, El Gato, Seron & Body, Proletar, Stereocat, Trippie Hippie, and more. Un Nuevo Sol Warehouse rave, 2651 NW 36th Street in Miami.

Funraver at Over Under

Latin club collective Funraver will also be collecting donations during an upcoming event at Over Under on July 4. Fundraver is an electronic music and creative collective focused on building bridges and highlighting artists from the Latin diaspora. The event will feature Colombian artists and will collect donations throughout the night for Venezuelan relief efforts. Attendees are encouraged to support the show and bring donations. Over Under, 151 E Flagler St, Miami; overundermiami.com.

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Reggae Sunday at Magic 13 brewing company

On July 12, Reggae Sunday will take over Magic 13 Brewing Company from 4 p.m. until late, featuring live performances from El Rojo, Bachaco, Ali Mona Kush, Big Chala, La Tribu Royale, Dr. Calavera, Kotufa, and more. Organizers are encouraging guests to give what they can. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food, water, hygiene products, baby supplies, or cash donations at the door. Every contribution will help support relief efforts for those impacted by the earthquake. Magic 13 Brewing Company, 340 NE 61st St, Miami; magic13brewing.com.

Venezuela Estoy Aqui at James L. Knight Center

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A larger benefit concert for Venezuela is also being organized for July 21 at the James L. Knight Center. The event, titled Venezuela Estoy Aqui, is presented by arpi Live, with additional details and an official lineup still to be announced.

According to organizers, the concert has been endorsed by the City of Miami, Bal Harbour, Doral, and the City of Aventura. The mission behind the event is to bring together artists, community leaders, businesses, and organizations to raise funds for those affected by the recent tragedy in Venezuela.

“Unidos Por Venezuela was born with a clear purpose: to bring our community together through music to provide hope and support to those who need it,” organizers shared in a statement. “We believe music has the power to unite, inspire, and make a real impact.”

Organizers say every ticket, sponsor, and collaboration will directly contribute to humanitarian efforts. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami; jlkc.com.

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Cumbia Libre at The Bandshell

During the July 25 Cumbia Libre event at the Miami Beach Bandshell, funds will also be raised for Venezuela, featuring Sonora Tukukuy, Bogota-based psych-cumbia group Romperayo Sound System; DJ Bonita Applebumz; and Paz y Flora dance ensemble. More information about this event is expected soon. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com.