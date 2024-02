Feid Announces FerxxoCalipsis Tour, Coming to Miami in July

It was only a few years ago that Medellín native Feid (AKA Ferxxo) was best known for penning songs for some of Latin music's biggest names , including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Thalía. However, after the release of his fifth album, 2022's, he's become a big name in his own right.He continued to dominate the charts with 2023's, featuring collaborations with Ñengo Flow, Sean Paul, and Sky Rompiendo, to name a few, and surprise-dropped the EPlast December.Last year, the Colombian singer-songwriter embarked on the massively successful Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour, which stopped at the Kaseya Center in June. But now Feid is ready to unleash his FerxxoCalipsis Tour, which promises to showcase his unmatchable stage presence.The tour kicks off on the West Coast on April 24 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, making its way to notable venues like the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour wraps up in Miami — well, Miami Gardens, to be exact — at Hard Rock Stadium for the only stadium show happening during this string of North American dates.Presale for the tour is on Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, February 14, at 10 p.m. The general sale starts Thursday, February 15, at 10 a.m.Check out the complete list of dates for Feid's FerxxoCalipsis Tour below:Wednesday, April 24 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 CenterSaturday, April 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia ForumWednesday, May 1 – San Jose, CA – SAP CenterFriday, May 3 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure ArenaSaturday, May 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga ArenaFriday, May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra ArenaSaturday, May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterWednesday, May 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta CenterSaturday, May 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK CenterSunday, May 19 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies ArenaWednesday, May 22 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden ArenaFriday, May 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterSaturday, May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody CenterMonday, May 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaThursday, May 30 – Chicago, IL – United CenterSaturday, June 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreSunday, June 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaThursday, June 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterFriday, June 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential CenterSunday, June 9 – Hartford, CT – XL CenterThursday, June 13 – Boston, MA – TD GardenSunday, June 16 – New York City, NY – Madison Square GardenThursday, June 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaFriday, June 21 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro ColiseumSunday, June 23 – Duluth, GA – Gas South ArenaFriday, June 28 – Orlando, FL – Kia CenterSaturday, July 6 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium