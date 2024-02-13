Feid Announces FerxxoCalipsis Tour, Coming to Miami in July

It was only a few years ago that Medellín native Feid (AKA Ferxxo) was best known for penning songs for some of Latin music's biggest names, including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Thalía. However, after the release of his fifth album, 2022's Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos el Álbum, he's become a big name in his own right.
He continued to dominate the charts with 2023's Mor, No Le Temas a la Oscuridad, featuring collaborations with Ñengo Flow, Sean Paul, and Sky Rompiendo, to name a few, and surprise-dropped the EP FerxxoCalipsis last December.
Last year, the Colombian singer-songwriter embarked on the massively successful Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour, which stopped at the Kaseya Center in June. But now Feid is ready to unleash his FerxxoCalipsis Tour, which promises to showcase his unmatchable stage presence.
The tour kicks off on the West Coast on April 24 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, making its way to notable venues like the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour wraps up in Miami — well, Miami Gardens, to be exact — at Hard Rock Stadium for the only stadium show happening during this string of North American dates.
Presale for the tour is on Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, February 14, at 10 p.m. The general sale starts Thursday, February 15, at 10 a.m.
Check out the complete list of dates for Feid's FerxxoCalipsis Tour below:
Wednesday, April 24 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Saturday, April 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wednesday, May 1 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Friday, May 3 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Saturday, May 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Friday, May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wednesday, May 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Saturday, May 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sunday, May 19 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Wednesday, May 22 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
Friday, May 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Saturday, May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Monday, May 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, May 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, June 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sunday, June 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Friday, June 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sunday, June 9 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Thursday, June 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sunday, June 16 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thursday, June 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Friday, June 21 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday, June 23 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Friday, June 28 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Saturday, July 6 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Feid. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 15, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.