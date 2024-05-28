Checking in With Bad Bunny Fans at the Most Wanted Tour's Miami Stop

Bad Bunny has certainly had his share of critics lately, both in the media and among some of his longtime listeners. From dating a Kardashian/Jenner to being speculated to have shed the grassroots trap image that catapulted him to fame, it seems like the world can't stop talking about Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.
But the world can't seem to stop loving him either. And the best example of that? Miami.
The 305 was the last stop of the North American leg of Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour, based on his most recent album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Taking place at the Kaseya Center over the Memorial Day weekend, it gave everyone a chance to get up close with Latin music's arguably biggest superstar today.
On the tour's first night in Miami, Friday, May 24, New Times chatted with fans eager to share their love for the notorious multi-Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist.
"My dad gave me a birthday gift last October to go to the Bad Bunny concert," says 19-year-old Mia from Miami. "So I decided to come with my bestie and make a big night out of it."
"We both like his music, and, of course, it's also an excuse to get dressed up," adds Mia's guest, Mya, also 19. "I would say we've been fans of him since at least 2018, so not the very beginning, but we've loved his music ever since."
The highly anticipated concert was arguably one of the most fashionable series of evenings that Miami has seen in some time. Fans showed up in everything from Prada to Celine, leather vests to denim corsets, and even some fans donned cowboy hats and boots to tie in with the Western theme of the show.
"When I would go to the gym, I used to listen to all of his songs all the time, and I connected with him a lot," explains 31-year-old Miguel from Miami. "What I'm wearing is an outfit designed by a friend of mine in Australia, all vegan leather, but it's fluid enough to party in and have a good time."
"I kind of came up with my outfit on the fly, but I love that we dressed up and we don't look like everyone else here," explains Alejandra, 33, from Manizales, Colombia, in her native Spanish. "We just came out to have fun, perrear, and have a good night all around."
It was a fitting sentiment all around, as most of what Bad Bunny echoed during the actual performances was a mantra of not caring what others think and continuing to rise above adversity with those who care and support you.
"Bad Bunny's my father, so I came to watch him," says 19-year-old Jorge jokingly. "The first concert I attended was all the way back in 2016. But my girlfriend and I have been fans of his since 2015."
Post-concert, the celebration continued outside the arena. Miami's nightlife was buzzing with fans rehashing their favorite moments from the concert, singing their favorite Bad Bunny songs, and chatting away about the evening's supercharged spectacle. Fans were already posting about the show on their socials, and a handful of audience members were capturing their last-minute outfit pics downtown before making the long haul to their cars.
"I loved the concert, loved every bit of it," says 33-year-old Gina. "Because it felt like we went back in time to now, and we were able to reminisce about when we first became fans and how far we've come with him."
"I've been to all of his concerts so far, and he never fails to impress me," adds 22-year-old Angie. "He's truly just the love of my life."
For the fans, this tour stop in Miami was more than just a concert; it was a cultural event that brought people together to celebrate music, identity, and community. Bad Bunny himself made it a point to interact with concertgoers during the evening's antics, sometimes sending a flurry of fans into cheers and waves with a simple glance toward their section.
Over the weekend, Bad Bunny once again proved why he holds such a special place in the hearts of so many.
"I think this tour really ended up being a redemption arc for him," says 26-year-old Bogotá native Feder Delgado. "He's almost like the Michael Jackson of our time, at least from Latin America, with the amount of influence he has and the immediate joy you can see he gives people. [The concert] was a wild ride from beginning to end, and I think he ultimately showed that he deserves his flowers."