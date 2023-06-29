Eric Nam Announces World Tour With a Fort Lauderdale Stop

This week, Korean-American singer Eric Nam announced his House on a Hill World Tour, which kicks off in Dallas on September 16. The tour will stop in South Florida on September 24 at Revolution Live. After a 39-city North American leg, the tour will move on to Latin America, Europe, and Australia.
The tour's announcement follows the release of Nam's latest single, "House on a Hill," his first original material since the 2022 album There And Back Again, which peaked at number 22 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.
The last time Nam went on the road was for the 2022 There And Back Again World Tour, which sold out multiple dates.
In some ways, it would have made more sense if Nam, not BTS, had been the one to introduce K-pop to Western audiences. Born in Atlanta, Nam found success as an entertainer after moving to Seoul. From the get-go, he already understood the Western market and spoke English to boot. However, even in South Korea, he never achieved quite the same level of success as BTS.
Still, Nam has amassed a devoted following over the years thanks to his social media savviness. The 34-year-old is ever-present on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where he posts to his millions of followers.
Tickets for the North American leg of Nam's tour go on sale on June 30.
Below is the complete list of dates for Nam's House on a Hill World Tour:
09.16.23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
09.17.23 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
09.19.23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
09.21.23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
09.23.23 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
09.24.23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
09.26.23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
09.27.23 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09.29.23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
09.30.23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10.01.23 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
10.03.23 – Baltimore, MD – Ram's Head Live
10.04.23 – Washington, DC – Echostage
10.06.23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
10.07.23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10.10.23 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10.11.23 – New York, NY – Rooftop at Pier 17
10.13.23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
10.14.23 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
10.16.23 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
10.18.23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
10.19.23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
10.21.23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
10.22.23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10.24.23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
10.25.23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
10.27.23 – Denver, CO – The Ogden
10.28.23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
10.30.23 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
11.01.23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
11.03.23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11.04.23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11.06.23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11.07.23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
11.10.23 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
11.11.23 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
11.13.23 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
11.14.23 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
11.15.23 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
11.20.23 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Cine Joia
11.22.23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Niceto Club
11.23.23 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Cariola
11.25.23 – Lima, Peru – Scencia
11.28.23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Puebla
02.29.24 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
03.02.24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
03.03.24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
03.05.24 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
03.06.24 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
03.08.24 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
03.09.24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu
03.11.24 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
03.12.24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622
03.13.24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
03.15.24 – Paris, France – Bataclan
03.18.24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
03.19.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
03.20.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
03.22.24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
03.24.24 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
03.25.24 – Manchester, UK – Academy
03.26.24 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
03.30.24 – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre
04.02.24 – Sydney, Australia – Roundhouse
04.03.24 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
04.05.24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
Eric Nam. With Alexander Stewart. 7 p.m. Sunday, September 24, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $47.50 via ticketmaster.com.