Eric Nam Announces World Tour With a Fort Lauderdale Stop

This week, Korean-American singer Eric Nam announced his House on a Hill World Tour, which kicks off in Dallas on September 16. The tour will stop in South Florida on September 24 at Revolution Live. After a 39-city North American leg, the tour will move on to Latin America, Europe, and Australia.The tour's announcement follows the release of Nam's latest single, "House on a Hill," his first original material since the 2022 album, which peaked at number 22 on's Top Album Sales chart.The last time Nam went on the road was for the 2022 There And Back Again World Tour, which sold out multiple dates.In some ways, it would have made more sense if Nam, not BTS, had been the one to introduce K-pop to Western audiences. Born in Atlanta, Nam found success as an entertainer after moving to Seoul. From the get-go, he already understood the Western market and spoke English to boot. However, even in South Korea, he never achieved quite the same level of success as BTS.Still, Nam has amassed a devoted following over the years thanks to his social media savviness. The 34-year-old is ever-present on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where he posts to his millions of followers.Tickets for the North American leg of Nam's tour go on sale on June 30.Below is the complete list of dates for Nam's House on a Hill World Tour:09.16.23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues09.17.23 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater09.19.23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center09.21.23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues09.23.23 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor09.24.23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution09.26.23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy09.27.23 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works09.29.23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore09.30.23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz10.01.23 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa10.03.23 – Baltimore, MD – Ram's Head Live10.04.23 – Washington, DC – Echostage10.06.23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre10.07.23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore10.10.23 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall10.11.23 – New York, NY – Rooftop at Pier 1710.13.23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner10.14.23 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS10.16.23 – Toronto, ON – Rebel10.18.23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore10.19.23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live10.21.23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre10.22.23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant10.24.23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre10.25.23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore10.27.23 – Denver, CO – The Ogden10.28.23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center10.30.23 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall11.01.23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum11.03.23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo11.04.23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater11.06.23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater11.07.23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live11.10.23 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl11.11.23 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall11.13.23 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues11.14.23 – San Diego, CA – SOMA11.15.23 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren11.20.23 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Cine Joia11.22.23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Niceto Club11.23.23 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Cariola11.25.23 – Lima, Peru – Scencia11.28.23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Puebla02.29.24 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene03.02.24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet03.03.24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega03.05.24 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom03.06.24 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle03.08.24 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle03.09.24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu03.11.24 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique03.12.24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 62203.13.24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique03.15.24 – Paris, France – Bataclan03.18.24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium03.19.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg03.20.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg03.22.24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy03.24.24 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia03.25.24 – Manchester, UK – Academy03.26.24 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo03.30.24 – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre04.02.24 – Sydney, Australia – Roundhouse04.03.24 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall04.05.24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall