Drake and 21 Savage Will Bring Their It's All a Blur Tour to Miami

Somehow it's beensince Drake went out on tour. It seems odd that it's been so long, considering Aubrey continues to work hard to ensure he's everything, everywhere, all at once. Since his last headlining tour with the Migos, he's released two solo albums,and, and the collaborative recordwith 21 Savage. During the same period, his tourmates, the Migos, broke up amidst the tragic death of member Takeoff.It makes sense that Drake's latest tour is a bit of a retrospective. The It's All a Blur Tour will bring both 21 and the Champagne Papi to Miami-Dade Arena on Wednesday, June 28. While it certainly feels like the last few years have been a blur for us all, Aubrey will be celebrating the last decade of his illustrious career (à la Taylor Swift's Eras Tour), which includes dozens of chart records, such as the most top-five hits on theHot 100 (previously held by a little band called the Beatles). This year also happens to be the tenth anniversary of his album, featuring emotional bangers such as "Hold On, We're Going Home" and "Started From the Bottom" and regarded by many as a hip-hop classic Meanwhile, 21 Savage also has become a household name in hip-hop thanks to some high-profile features. He evolved his solo style away from horrorcore rap on, then returned to the dark and gritty style with Metro Boomin on. His collabs with Drake have been especially fruitful — singles such as "Knife Talk" and "Jimmy Cooks," off ofandrespectively, became hits, and every song on thealbum charted on theHot 100.All this probably means tickets for this show will be extremely hard to come by. Ticketmaster will hold several presales even before general admission tickets go on sale on Friday, March 17, and those have not gone well recently . All info on presales can be found at drakerelated.com See all tour dates below.June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King CenterJune 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaJune 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterJune 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterJune 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade ArenaJuly 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaJuly 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaJuly 5 – Chicago, IL – United CenterJuly 6 – Chicago, IL – United CenterJuly 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaJuly 11 – Boston, MA – TD GardenJuly 12 – Boston, MA – TD GardenJuly 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreJuly 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterJuly 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterJuly 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenJuly 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenJuly 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaJuly 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterAugust 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia ForumAugust 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia ForumAugust 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterAugust 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaAugust 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaAugust 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaAugust 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers ArenaSeptember 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile ArenaSeptember 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena