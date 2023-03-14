Drake and 21 Savage Will Bring Their It's All a Blur Tour to Miami

Navigation
March 14, 2023 9:00AM

Drake is going on tour with 21 Savage. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Somehow it's been five whole years since Drake went out on tour. It seems odd that it's been so long, considering Aubrey continues to work hard to ensure he's everything, everywhere, all at once. Since his last headlining tour with the Migos, he's released two solo albums, Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind, and the collaborative record Her Loss with 21 Savage. During the same period, his tourmates, the Migos, broke up amidst the tragic death of member Takeoff.

It makes sense that Drake's latest tour is a bit of a retrospective. The It's All a Blur Tour will bring both 21 and the Champagne Papi to Miami-Dade Arena on Wednesday, June 28. While it certainly feels like the last few years have been a blur for us all, Aubrey will be celebrating the last decade of his illustrious career (à la Taylor Swift's Eras Tour), which includes dozens of chart records, such as the most top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (previously held by a little band called the Beatles). This year also happens to be the tenth anniversary of his album Nothing Was the Same, featuring emotional bangers such as "Hold On, We're Going Home" and "Started From the Bottom" and regarded by many as a hip-hop classic.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage also has become a household name in hip-hop thanks to some high-profile features. He evolved his solo style away from horrorcore rap on I Am > I Was, then returned to the dark and gritty style with Metro Boomin on Savage Mode II. His collabs with Drake have been especially fruitful — singles such as "Knife Talk" and "Jimmy Cooks," off of Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind respectively, became hits, and every song on the Her Loss album charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

All this probably means tickets for this show will be extremely hard to come by. Ticketmaster will hold several presales even before general admission tickets go on sale on Friday, March 17, and those have not gone well recently. All info on presales can be found at drakerelated.com.

See all tour dates below.

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
July 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
August 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
August 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
August 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
August 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
August 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
September 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
September 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Drake and 21 Savage. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Miami-Dade Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; miamidadearena.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, via ticketmaster.com.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

