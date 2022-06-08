Demi Lovato Announces Holy Fvck Tour, Coming to Hard Rock Live October 30

Like, what pop star hosts a TV show about extraterrestrials? Lovato did just that with their Peacock series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato.
But ultimately, they've always been a force to reckon with musically. While there's often negativity associated with the Disney-Channel-to-pop-star pipeline, there's no denying Lovato has some of the most powerful pipes in pop music today. Beyond that, they've become an activist and advocate for several causes, most recently their LGBTQ+ activism.
Last year, Lovato dropped their seventh album, Dancing with the Devil...the Art of Starting Over, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. Despite the new music, there was no tour announced to accompany it.
That changed earlier this week, when Lovato announced Holy Fvck, their eighth studio album, set to drop on August 19. Also in the works: a 32-date tour that kicks off on August 13 and takes Lovato through North and South America. The tour will stop in South Florida on October 30 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. Opening the show is hard-rock trio Dead Sara.
"I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America," Lovato said in a statement. "We're working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans, and I can't wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music."
As far as what new music fans can expect, Holy Fvck promises to be grounded in Lovato's rock and pop-punk roots. (Pop-punk has been having a resurgence lately, thanks to artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly.)
Presale tickets are on sale for Citi card members through Thursday, June 9, at 10 p.m. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.
Here are the Holy Fvck Tour dates:
- Sat Aug 13 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair
- Sun Aug 14 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair
- Tue Aug 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas
- Fri Sep 02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão
- Sun Sep 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio
- Wed Sep 07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
- Fri Sep 09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
- Tue Sep 13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
- Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
- Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
- Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
- Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- \Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
- Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas
- Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
- Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
- Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
- Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History
- Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
- Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- Fri Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Sun Oct 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center
- Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
- Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory