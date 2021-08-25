Day of the Deadmau5 Lineup Includes Nero, Todd Edwards, Rinzen, and More

Until now, the only information was that mau5 would perform — as himself, under his techno alias, Testpilot, and in an "unplugged" set.
Last week, more details were finally revealed, including the nugget that the "unplugged" set would, in fact, be a Deadmau5 unhooked set — which means don't expect the Cubev3 setup Joel Zimmerman debuted at in 2019 at Ultra Music Festival. Instead, it will be a scaled-back performance, with Deadmau5 performing his usual set but with less fuss.
There will also be a cavalcade of mau5trap acts — like Callie Reiff, Lamorn, Lauren Mia, Le Youth, Morgin Madison, Nero, Rinzen, Speaker Honey, Spencer Brown, and Todd Edwards.
The weekend kicks off Thursday, October 28, with the "Are You Not Afraid?" welcome party, featuring a headlining set by Testpilot and special guests. Then on Friday, October 29, the Oasis in Wynwood will host the mau5trap showcase. And finally, on Saturday, October 30, it closes out with a "Ghosts 'n' Stuff" show which promises an immersive experience at an unspecified venue. Other add-on events include a party brunch on Friday and Saturday. There will also be a Deadmau5 pop-up shop, which will probably include all the mau5 merch a fan could hope for.
Pollen is selling the experience as an all-inclusive package with hotel accommodations and event tickets. The cheapest hotel package would be a three-night stay at the Generator for $799 per person. But locals, fret not, a limited amount of three-day passes are available with no hotel accommodations included for $289. Attendees can reserve a spot for $30, with monthly payment plans available.
If you need to hype yourself for Day of the Deadmau5, the Canadian producer recently released "When the Summer Dies," featuring fellow countrywoman Lights. This is the second time the artists have collaborated, first doing so in the 2018 track "Drama Free."
Day of the Deadmau5. Thursday, October 28, through Sunday, October 31. at various locations. Event-only tickets cost $289 via pollen.co.