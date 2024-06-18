Fontainebleau Announces David Guetta Residency

EDM's favorite Frenchman is coming your way, Miami.
Beginning in 2025, DJ-producer extraordinaire David Guetta is set to start an exclusive two-year residency at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach's LIV nightclub and its newest counterpart, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas' LIV Beach.
The collaboration comes as little surprise considering Guetta's history with the Magic City — the star has established himself as a regular headliner at Ultra Music Festival and bought a waterfront mansion on Billionaire's Bunker just last year — and LIV owner David Grutman's notoriety for his high-profile collaborations with celebrities the likes of Pharrell Williams and Bad Bunny.
In a statement, Fontainebleau's chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer lauded the DJ's class and charisma as exemplary of the hotel's brand, calling him a "natural fit for the luxury lifestyle and vibrant energy of LIV and LIV Beach." If Guetta's billion-stream amassing club classics like "I'm Good (Blue)," "Sexy Bitch," "Titanium," and "When Love Takes Over" are any indication, the DJ's residency sets are sure to deliver a promising soundtrack to the Magic City's hedonistic hotspot.
The announcement follows the start of Guetta's current Future Rave 2024 residency at Hï Ibiza, ranked as the best nightclub in the world by DJ Mag, on June 7 alongside Danish DJ Morten. The shows, which take place on Fridays from June through October, are packed to the brim and feature mind-bending light shows coupled with acclaimed guest artists from across the globe, including Abel, Danny Tenaglia, Mark Kight, Tchami, and more.
Though Guetta's roots in the electronic music genre stem as far back as 1984, the DJ first achieved mainstream success with "When Love Takes Over," a breakthrough single off of his fourth studio album, One Love, that has since ranked as the number one dance-pop collaboration ever. He followed this feat up with chart-topping albums like Nothing But the Beat and collaborations with pop industry giants Sia, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna, even coining a new EDM subgenre, future rave, in 2019. The musical style, which is a combination of techno and progressive house marked by its rolling grooves and aggressive synths, has become the official sound of his Ibizan residency of the same name and is likely what LIV attendees can expect to hear.
While Guetta has had a years-long affair with the 305, his burgeoning relationship with Sin City looks bright despite largely being contained to the annual EDC Las Vegas Festival until now. Considering LIV Beach's poolside paradise claim as a "one-of-a-kind enclave for fun in the sun" reminiscent of the French Riviera, Guetta is sure to feel as if he's never left the coast, excitedly sharing, "I get excited every time I'm about to perform at LIV in Miami, and now I cannot wait to start a fresh chapter at LIV Las Vegas inside the Strip's newest luxury resort. It is going to be incredible!"