David Guetta Invites the World to Tune In to His Live DJ Set From Downtown Miami

French DJ/producer David Guetta has always considered Miami a second home. When he's not touring the globe, he has a bird's-eye view of the city from his duplex penthouse atop the Paraiso Bay tower in Edgewater.

At the moment, Guetta is calling the Magic City his quarantine quarters, and he has announced he'll do a DJ set this weekend in partnership with the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA). The two-hour live set will take place Saturday, April 18, at 6 p.m. EDT at an undisclosed location downtown (presumably to guarantee social distancing).

The event isn't merely an excuse for Guetta to flex his DJ muscles — there's an altruistic mission as well. The streamed dance party aims to raise money to benefit people who've been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The list of charities includes Feeding South Florida, the World Health Organization, Feeding America, and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris — Hôpitaux de France.

“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now,” Guetta said in a statement. “My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic, and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need.”

Some downtown residents are liable to get an in-person view of Guetta's DJ set from their balconies, but the rest of the world can tune in live on Guetta's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch channels or on the DDA's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Guetta's hopes to raise $150,000 for the charities. If you can't wait till Saturday, he's already accepting donations through davidguetta.com/donate.

For the uninitiated, Guetta got his start DJ'ing at Parisian nightclubs in the 1980s before scoring his first hit in 2001 with "Just a Little More Love." These days, he's better known for his pop-leaning productions and work with acts such as the Black Eyed Peas, Charli XCX, Sia, Nicki Minaj, Rhianna, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga.

His catalog of music is vast, so what he'll play for the world this Saturday will be anybody's guess.