Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Reviews

Kali Uchis Delivers a Mesmerizing Show at FPL Solar Amphitheater

May 1, 2023 10:48AM

Kali Uchi performing at Coachella on April 16, 2023.
Kali Uchi performing at Coachella on April 16, 2023. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella
Donning an all-white corseted ensemble and fresh babydoll makeup, Kali Uchis looked and sounded angelic as she took the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Sunday. As the Colombian-American musician performed to a sold-out crowd, fans sang along to the lyrics that have come to define Uchis' career.

The 28-year-old pop star opened her show with the biggest hit from her 2020 Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), "Telepatía," giving the audience a taste of the moody, indie-pop performance that awaited them. Pastel lights and sensual choreography alongside a small troupe of dancers accompanied the singer-songwriter's soulful vocals, helping to highlight Uchis' distinctive voice as a versatile and nonconforming musician.

Last year, when Kali Uchis opened for Tyler, the Creator during the rapper's stop at FTX Arena (now the Kaseya Center), Uchis was well on her way to captivating Spanish- and English-speaking audiences with her unique Latin indie-pop sound. For her headlining tour behind her latest album, Red Moon in Venus, Uchis continues to display her vocal prowess on some of her earliest singles like "Loner" as well as her latest cuts, including "I Wish You Roses" and "Moonlight."

Visuals of tranquil sunsets and neon hearts glowed behind the singer as the stage switched between pink and blue lights. The imagery and her cheeky lyrics transported the audience into the pre-pandemic, bedroom-pop phase that catapulted Uchis to fame. There were occasional diva moments, such as when her male dancers carried Uchis on a makeshift human throne through song transitions. Still, the diva-like image was quickly put to rest when she spoke to the crowd about her social anxiety and achieving her dreams.

Unsurprisingly, Uchis was perreando alongside her dancers' body-bending choreography more often than not. Halfway through the set, she switched things up and mesmerized the crowd with her rich voice during a Spanish bolero-style track titled "Diabla," set to be released on her upcoming Spanish-language album.

After over an hour, Uchis wrapped up the show with one of her other biggest hits, "After the Storm," leaving many fans hungry for more of Uchis' musical repertoire. With Miami showing so much love to the singer last night, there's a strong possibility Uchis will return one day to deliver a more firey and dramatic show to another sold-out crowd.

Setlist:

- "Telepatía"
- "See You Again"
- "Get You"
- "Worth the Wait"
- "10%"
- "Melting"
- "Rica y Apretadita"
- "Salvaje"
- "Papi Chulo"
- "Fue Mejor"
- "Dead to Me"
- "Loner"
- "Moonlight"
- "Diabla"
- "Speed"
- "Moral Conscience"
- "Sad Girlz Luv Money"
- "Not Too Late"
- "Como Te Quiero Yo"
- "Hasta cuando"
- "Endlessly"
- "I Wish You Roses"
- "After the Storm"

Encore:
- "Blue"
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Civics 101: Intro to DeSantisland

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation