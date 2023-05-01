Kali Uchis Delivers a Mesmerizing Show at FPL Solar Amphitheater

Donning an all-white corseted ensemble and fresh babydoll makeup, Kali Uchis looked and sounded angelic as she took the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Sunday. As the Colombian-American musician performed to a sold-out crowd, fans sang along to the lyrics that have come to define Uchis' career.
The 28-year-old pop star opened her show with the biggest hit from her 2020 Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), "Telepatía," giving the audience a taste of the moody, indie-pop performance that awaited them. Pastel lights and sensual choreography alongside a small troupe of dancers accompanied the singer-songwriter's soulful vocals, helping to highlight Uchis' distinctive voice as a versatile and nonconforming musician.
Last year, when Kali Uchis opened for Tyler, the Creator during the rapper's stop at FTX Arena (now the Kaseya Center), Uchis was well on her way to captivating Spanish- and English-speaking audiences with her unique Latin indie-pop sound. For her headlining tour behind her latest album, Red Moon in Venus, Uchis continues to display her vocal prowess on some of her earliest singles like "Loner" as well as her latest cuts, including "I Wish You Roses" and "Moonlight."
Visuals of tranquil sunsets and neon hearts glowed behind the singer as the stage switched between pink and blue lights. The imagery and her cheeky lyrics transported the audience into the pre-pandemic, bedroom-pop phase that catapulted Uchis to fame. There were occasional diva moments, such as when her male dancers carried Uchis on a makeshift human throne through song transitions. Still, the diva-like image was quickly put to rest when she spoke to the crowd about her social anxiety and achieving her dreams.
Unsurprisingly, Uchis was perreando alongside her dancers' body-bending choreography more often than not. Halfway through the set, she switched things up and mesmerized the crowd with her rich voice during a Spanish bolero-style track titled "Diabla," set to be released on her upcoming Spanish-language album.
After over an hour, Uchis wrapped up the show with one of her other biggest hits, "After the Storm," leaving many fans hungry for more of Uchis' musical repertoire. With Miami showing so much love to the singer last night, there's a strong possibility Uchis will return one day to deliver a more firey and dramatic show to another sold-out crowd.
Setlist:
- "Telepatía"
- "See You Again"
- "Get You"
- "Worth the Wait"
- "10%"
- "Melting"
- "Rica y Apretadita"
- "Salvaje"
- "Papi Chulo"
- "Fue Mejor"
- "Dead to Me"
- "Loner"
- "Moonlight"
- "Diabla"
- "Speed"
- "Moral Conscience"
- "Sad Girlz Luv Money"
- "Not Too Late"
- "Como Te Quiero Yo"
- "Hasta cuando"
- "Endlessly"
- "I Wish You Roses"
- "After the Storm"
Encore:
- "Blue"