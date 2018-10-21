Justin Quiles's Performance at the Fillmore Proved He's a Rising Star

You already know Justin Quiles is an expert composer and artist in his genre, but last night he proved to his fans that he's serious about rising to the top in the reggaeton game. While most people only go to clubs or huge arenas to catch their favorite reggaeton artists, Justin Quiles was able to fill up the entire Fillmore in his first time performing at such a large venue in Miami. Dancing and drinks made the elegant venue feel like it was converted into a night club, but the stage production kept it pro.

The crowd was clearly impressed by Justin's performance, but was especially blown away by the surprise guests who joined him on stage, including Nicky Jam, Jencarlos Canela, Zion & Lennox, and Valentino.

Surprisingly, many people showed up on time to the show to catch the openers. Jammin' Johnny from El Zol 106.7 was the MC, pumping up the crowd throughout the night in anticipation of Quiles' performance. Opening up the show was reggaaeton artist Barbara Doza, followed by R&B/trap artist Dalex. Both are currently signed to Rich Music alongside Justin Quiles.

By 9:30 p.m., the venue was filled with people with drinks in hand dancing to reggaeton music by artists such as Maluma, Don Omar, and Ozuna being played through the venue's speakers. DJ Dimelo Flow went on stage at 9:45 as the last opener of the night. Even though doors opened at 7, the show kept to Miami time and Justin didn't go on until 10:30 p.m. The delay gave the crowd time to drink and loosen up for the main performance.

Joined by Dimelo Flow and his band, consisting of two keyboard players, a drummer and a guitarist, Quiles appeared in a burst of smoke atop a platform on stage, and the crowd was loving it. Four songs in, eight stage dancers in sequined black bikinis danced their way to the stage while Quiles sang the his hit "Orgullo." The stage featured a large screen displaying artistic visuals and lights that lit up the entire venue. During the performance of "Si Ella Quisiera," Justin brought his mom on stage to give his thanks to her.

Besides having the look and the songwriting talent to back up his fame, Quiles' singing voice was most impressive, especially heard in the diverse songs he performed such as "Adicto," a reggaeton ballad. Surprise guest and Cuban balada singer Jencarlos Canela agreed— after performing the song "Hora Loca" with Justin and then "Pa Que Me Invitan" by himself, Canela told the crowd that he thinks Justin is one of the best composers he knows.

Right as Canela was exiting the stage, Marketing Director of Warner Music Latina Miguel Garrocho went on stage to surprise Justin with a double-platinum award in the Unites States for his song "No Quiero Amarte."

Once Nicky Jam hit the stage to join Justin and Valentino to perform the song "Tu y Yo," fans rushed to the pit to get a closer look and get a better video with their phones. With so much talent on stage,Finally, famed reggaeton duo Zion & Lennox appeared as the last surprise guests. After performing their hit "Bandolera" and J Balvin's "No Es Justo," the duo joined Quiles in singing "No Quiero Amarte" Quiles' latest single and the one for which he received the double platinum award. After giving his thanks to father and son Rich and Josh Mendez, founders of record label Rich Music, Quiles bid the crowd goodnight and the crowd went on to the next Miami party for the night.

With so much star power on the stage, the $50 ticket price of the show turned out to be a steal — especially because last night's performance may be one of Quiles' last Miami appearances in a mid-size venue like the Fillmore. With his songwriting chops, performing talent, and support from industry stars, Quiles will be headlining arenas before long.