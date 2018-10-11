Justin Quiles Is Miami's Own Reggaeton Expert

Justin Quiles has played a major role in the rise of reggaeton through his own music and songs he has written for other artists that have hit the charts. You might know him from his releases such as "Si Ella Quisiera" from his successful 2016 album La Promesa, or his most recent hit "No Quiero Amarte," which features famed reggaeton duo Zion & Lennox. However, if you dig deep, you'll notice that Quiles has earned a reputation as a songwriter with hits like "Recuerdame" by Malema, and "Downtown" by Anitta featuring J Balvin, a hit that was nominated a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Song.

Quiles has been writing music since he was only 12 years old. "I've been growing my music for years," he says. He was born in Connecticut but spent many years living in Puerto Rico and is now staying in the Magic City. His label is Rich Music, a famed urban label located in Wynwood, and he releases his music through Warner Music Latina.