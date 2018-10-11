Justin Quiles Is Miami's Own Reggaeton Expert

Justin Quiles has played a major role in the rise of reggaeton through his own music and songs he has written for other artists that have hit the charts. You might know him from his releases such as "Si Ella Quisiera" from his successful 2016 album La Promesa, or his most recent hit "No Quiero Amarte," which features famed reggaeton duo
Quiles has been writing music since he was only 12 years old. "I've been growing my music for years," he says. He was born in Connecticut but spent many years living in Puerto Rico and is now staying in the Magic City. His label is Rich Music, a famed urban label located in Wynwood, and he releases his music through Warner Music Latina.
"Reggaeton is in one of its best moments right now," declares Quiles. He believes that all of the collaborations and support that reggaeton artists give each other are what has helped the genre rise to the top. Born in 1990, Quiles grew up in Puerto Rico listening to artists such as Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, and Tego Calderon. "These legends have made a path for us to follow," he says. Although the genre has grown and developed since its beginnings, Quiles believes that the roots of the genre live in the variety of artists making music today.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"I'm working on a new album and some new singles," Quiles says. He has spent a lot of 2018 recording music, doing tours throughout Europe, and releasing a three-track EP titled La Trilogia. This project featured tracks "Pendiente de Usted" and slowed-down R&B hit "Monstruo" that led up to the release of the popular single "No Quiero Amarte".
Every October since 2016 during National Domestic Violence Awareness month, Quiles has campaigned for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). "I'm always supporting through social media and doing what I can to help," he says. Quiles recalls growing up as a child and witnessing his mother's abuse and understands that he has to be a part in creating awareness for an issue that has affected his family deeply.
His most recent tours have featured a full band, something that he wanted to implement to enhance the experience of fans at his shows. Quiles will perform at the Fillmore in Miami Beach on October 20 with some surprise guests. The show is his first solo performance at such an important venue in Miami, making it a true testament to his rise to the top in reggaeton.
Justin Quiles. 8 p.m. Saturday. October 20, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $48 to $68 via livenation.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!