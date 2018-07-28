Britney Spears' Piece of Me Tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Was for Day-One Fans

Britney Spears’ fans are special. They don’t push or shove to get into their seats at the arena. They have no problem spending their life savings on overpriced tour T-shirts. They wait patiently in food line that stretches well past the box office, and they come dressed like her “…Baby One More Time” music video. These fans have attended numerous Britney Spears shows, but her Piece of Me tour is special to them because it's her first tour in six years, and there’s no price not too high to see the Princess of Pop lip-synch through her greatest hits.

Around 8:20 p.m., the entire Hard Rock Event Center went pitch black, allowing flashing blue lights and fog to fill the stage. “It’s Britney, bitch,” screamed a fan into the darkness as the fans started to lose their shit. A handful of dancers dressed in all black marched in and filled the stage with a military-style dance routine accompanied by a live band perched atop two large, flashing blue screens. The dancers marched around in circles until they came to a sudden halt with the music. Fans were all waiting for Spears to pop out from behind the screens, but to their surprise, she was disguised as one of the dancers.

Spears kicked off the first night of her three-night Piece of Me Tour stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood with her 2013 single “Work Bitch.” She revealed herself to the audience, throwing off her trench coat to flash fans in a shiny crystal lingerie set. The crowd ate it up. She began to pace back and forth on the stage with her dancers, swinging her platinum blond hair. A few times, it got caught on her mic, which she barely used anyway, so she opted to throw it up into a high ponytail by the end of her next song, "Womanizer."