Parkland's Students Inspired Charlie Puth: "I Knew That I Had to Put That Song Out"

Charlie Puth has written a handful of platinum-selling singles at an early stage in his career, but he doesn't dress, write, or speak like a pop star. He 's trying to work on the clothes these days ("I now wear sequin pants," he says), but is incapable of thinking in the concise soundbites of more polished stars at his level of fame. Puth can jump from discussing Lionel Richie to Blink 182 in the span of a breath or two.

"You don't have my brain," he says, unsatisfied with how poorly his words match up with the goings-on inside his racing mind. His debut album's title, Nine Track Mind, alluded to this mental restlessless, but that's about as far as it went in providing a personal portrait of the artist. Puth now says the album was rushed in an effort to generate fast and easy hits. He adds that it's filled with the kind of musical fluff he's working hard to dismantle on his latest album Voicenotes.

"Everybody's trying to be famous/And I'm just trying to find a place to hide," he sings on album opener "The Way I Am." Puth says that's as much a statement about his recognizability and life in LA as the homogeneity of musical composition in the digital age. "Everybody seems to be the most vain nowadays, and I'm just wondering when that trend's gonna go away... It's kind of like when a genre of music is dominating for so many years. You hear it being played in al the same way and same tempo, and everyone's singing the same way and putting the same vocal effect on their voice. It's the same thing with social media. How long are people going to be obsessed with photo-shopping their faces and making it seem like their life is more grandiose than it is at the very moment?"