5 Tracks That Show Why Cardi B Is Still on Top

That's right, despite continuing to release new music like "Up" and Bongos," Cardi still hasn't delivered a second album, but that hasn't stopped her from continuing to dominate the charts.
Now with the hip-hop superstar set to ring in the new year at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach alongside DJ Gryffin, New Times looks at Cardi B's music catalogue and picks out her five hottest tracks.
"Be Careful"Off her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, "Be Careful" represented a musical shift for Cardi B. With most of her music featuring her brash Bronx flare, the song shows a softer side to the rapper, touching on her personal heartbreak. Cardi lends her singing voice to the chorus of the song, addressing directly the person who hurt her, telling them, "Be careful with me/Yeah, it's not a threat, it's a warnin'."
"Bodak Yellow"It's hard to express how influential "Bodak Yellow" was not only to Cardi B's career but the rap game at large. Inspired by Kodak Black’s "No Flockin'," Cardi mimics Kodak's flow and lets everyone know she's arrived. On the track, she boldly proclaimed that she wasn't one to play with and carved out a space for herself in a largely male-dominated industry. The hook, "I don’t dance now, I make money moves," encapsulated her message and forthcoming career perfectly — make room for her or get left behind.
"I Like it"In 2018, Cardi B teamed up with J Balvin and Bad Bunny to concoct her biggest hit to date, "I Like It." Sampling “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodriguez, the production blends hip-hop and salsa masterfully in order to create the perfect summer hit. Cardi B also helped introduce Anglo audiences to J Balvin and Bad Bunny, with the latter later experiencing a level of fame in the United States that might not have happened if not for this track.
"Money"After the success of her debut — and so far, only — album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B followed it up with "Money." The track embraces the fun of indulging in all lavish things. Like those before her, she uses the song to highlight what she cares about most thanks to her newfound fame. Fans were probably hoping "Money" was a single that Cardi B was working on a new album. However, they are still waiting for the elusive follow-up.
"WAP"In 2020, Cardi B and Megan the Stallion took over the charts with their controversial pussy anthem built on the sample of "Whores in This House" by Baltimore DJ Frank Ski. Despite lockdowns across the U.S., fans were hooked by every provocative lyric the two rappers bounced off of each other. The song was accompanied by a star-studded music video that people couldn't get out of their heads for weeks. Macaroni in a pot, for sure.
