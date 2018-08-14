Bound Brings Deep Feeling to Gramps

The Washington, D.C.-based group Bound, which is set to perform at Gramps August 22, shares thoughts on life’s tragedies and heartbreaks to give a self-reflecting and emotional experience through music.

Bound guitarist and lead vocalist Bryan Buchanan and drummer Dan Richardson bonded at a potluck dinner when they discussed working on a project together. Their bassist, Kotu Bajaj, was also present. They agreed on one aim: Their band would be an outlet for all of the sad things they’ve experienced in life. "I think we're all happy people for the most part in our lives," Buchanan says. “But the idea of the band was to have a vessel to contain feelings about trauma, childhood stuff, relationship stuff, deaths of friends and family members. We decided that we didn't want to go the kind of traditional route of, of playing some shows and kind of testing how the audiences reacted to what we were playing.”

To make their first project, No Beyond, he explains, "We decided we would go into hiding, almost like a hibernation. We kept it pretty well under wraps and wrote the whole album over the course of just about nine months.”