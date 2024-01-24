Bob Dylan Brings Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour to Broward Center in March

Bob Dylan, one of the most acclaimed American musicians of all time, has announced his return to South Florida.
The legendary singer-songwriter and winner of ten Grammys, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature will play a two-night stint at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2. Dylan is touring behind his album Rough and Rowdy Ways, released in 2020. His most recent record, however, is Shadow Kingdom, his 40th studio album, released last year. His last show in South Florida was in 2018 at the Broward Center.
As one of the 20th century's most famous and esteemed musical minds, Dylan requires little in the way of introduction. Born Robert Zimmerman in 1941 to a Jewish family in Duluth, Minnesota, Dylan moved to New York in the early 1960s, quickly rising to fame as the major voice of the Greenwich Village folk revival scene that also produced the likes of Simon & Garfunkel. Songs like "The Times They Are A-Changin'" and "Blowin' in the Wind" solidified him as a generational voice for Baby Boomer activists organizing around the civil rights movement and other causes such as nuclear disarmament. Tours around the U.S. and UK launched him into international celebrity, as depicted in D. A. Pennebaker's 1967 documentary Dont Look Back. His songs would be covered by scores of rock artists ranging from the Byrds ("Mr. Tambourine Man") to — perhaps most famously — Jimi Hendrix ("All Along the Watchtower").
Dylan's long career is marked by numerous transformations, none more remarked-upon than his 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he signaled a transition from folk to rock by playing an electric guitar with a similarly equipped backing band. (The move seems quaint now, but was hugely controversial at the time.) His album trifecta of Bringing It All Back Home (1965), Highway 61 Revisited (1965), and Blonde on Blonde (1966) is still regarded as a creative tour de force — the last entry of the trio was rock's first double LP, while "Like a Rolling Stone," from Highway 61 Revisited is included on just about every list of the greatest songs of all time. Three years after releasing the emotionally wrenching masterpiece Blood on the Tracks (1975), Dylan again swerved, announcing he'd converted to Christianity and releasing three albums' worth of biblically fervent songs. He has been written off for has-been status so many times that for a period in the early 2000s his pre-taped concert introduction was pure self-parody. (When it comes to performing live, Dylan is famous for whole-cloth reinventions of his songs, as well as for touring nearly nonstop since the late 1980s, with only a short hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Dylan has performed alongside a host of fellow rock luminaries, perhaps most notably the Band. Originally Dylan's touring band, the group, which included Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson, struck out on their own and became famous in their own right after releasing Music from Big Pink in 1968. In the late 1980s, Dylan was a member of Traveling Wilburys, a roots rock supergroup that included George Harrison of the Beatles, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra.
He has been the subject of many books and documentaries, including two by Martin Scorsese: No Direction Home (2005) and Rolling Thunder Revue (2019). An exhibition of his art, titled "Retrospectrum," came to the Frost Art Museum in Miami in 2021.
Tickets for Dylan's shows at the Broward Center go on sale on Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $59.50 to $139.50 — downright reasonable as far as concerts go these days.
Dylan is also performing in several other cities in Florida, including Orlando, Clearwater, and Fort Myers. Find all his upcoming tour dates below.
March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
March 2 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
March 5 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 6 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 7 – Fort Myers, FL – Suncoast Credit Union Arena
March 9 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater
March 10 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater
March 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
March 14 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center
March 15 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center
March 17 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater
March 18 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre
Bob Dylan. 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $59.50 to $139.50 via ticketmaster.com.