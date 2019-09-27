Billie Eilish Will Kick Off 2020 World Tour in Miami

Four years ago, Billie Eilish was crafting songs at home in Los Angeles with her older brother and uploading the tracks to SoundCloud. Fast forward to 2019 and Eilish has become one of pop's most surprising phenomena in recent years. Her first full-length album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, topped the Billboard 200 album charts in its debut week back in March with a push from single "Bad Guy," an alternative dance track that still plays ad nauseam on pop stations and even spawned a remix featuring Justin Bieber.

Today, Eilish officially moves into the big leagues: She's announced a world arena tour that will take her through North and South America beginning in the U.S., followed by dates all over Europe. The tour will kick off at the American Airlines Arena March 9, 2020, nearly one year after she dropped When We Fall Asleep. Tickets for the Triple-A show go on sale Thursday, October 3, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR 2020https://t.co/NJ4l6oCRP3 pic.twitter.com/KwztlZCynd — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 27, 2019

Even in a year full of unconventional radio hits such as Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," the success of Eilish's alternative electronic take on pop music has been a welcome surprise. With her stated influences ranging from XXXTentacion to Avril Lavigne, Eilish stands in the far-left field of contemporaries like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Camila Cabello, though she runs in the same circles and has even been known to collaborate with her more saccharine counterparts. Her opening acts have not yet been announced, but it'll be interesting to see whether she'll align herself with more traditional pop artists or openers from the hip-hop world now that she's running the show.

Elish is also tapped to be the musical guest on this week's season premiere of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Woody Harrelson, on September 28 at 11:30 p.m. Here's hoping she gives the live studio audience and viewers at home a preview of what she has in store for next year's world tour.

Here are the dates of the North American leg of her Where Do We Go? world tour:

March 9 - AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

March 10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

March 12 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

March 13 – Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

March 15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

March 16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

March 18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

March 19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

March 20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

March 23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

March 24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

March 25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

March 27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

March 28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

March 29 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

April 1 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

April 4 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

April 5 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

April 7 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

April 8 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

April 10 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

April 11 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

Billie Eilish. 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Ticket prices TBA via ticketmaster.com.