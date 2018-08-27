Beyoncé's Professional Disappointment Birthed the Queen We Know Today

It might be hard for some to remember now, at a cultural moment when Beyoncé is infallible and the pope is not (John Lennon might have said, "Beysus is more popular than Jesus"), but just two album cycles ago, in 2011, Queen Bey experienced one of only a handful of public professional disappointments when her album 4 was met with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. "Beyoncé's new album isn't bad," read a review in the Guardian. The Washington Post called 4 "her fourth-best album, as in her worst," arguing that Bey sounded "more precise and distant than ever." And fans didn't buy in as enthusiastically either. Though 4 went on to debut at number one on the Billboard charts, it represented a career low in first-week sales, which had been steadily increasing since her debut album, Dangerously in Love.

Though many of the songs on 4 aged better than initial reviews would have readers believe, and singles such as "End of Time," "Countdown," and "Love on Top" went on to become live staples and are now Beyhive Canon, schmaltzy ballads such as "Best Thing I Never Had" and the worst offender, "I Was Here," offered remnants of the artistic Achilles heel that plagued Beyoncé's discography until that point: an affinity for every( wo )man anthems that are vague enough to be widely relatable but anonymous enough to limit revealing intimate details of her intensely private personal life. 4 was not a double album in the vein of its predecessor, I Am... Sasha Fierce, but the split personality of its creator was still on full display. On one side was the prim and proper pageant queen who, since her early days in Destiny's Child, earned praise for being "the classy one" as her peers performed in chaps and nude bodysuits. On the other side was Sasha Fierce, itching to squeeze into a gold-studded bodysuit to let her freak flag fly.

Sasha and Beyoncé became one on the singer's first true masterpiece, her visual album Beyoncé, released as a surprise in December 2013 with zero promotion. The album is an unapologetic ode to female desire and sexual empowerment, with visual and auditory allusions to BDSM, marriage, orgasms, postpartum depression, miscarriages, and, yes, pre-Lemonade, jealousy and infidelity. This was Beyoncé speaking for herself rather than singing for others. Gone were self-consciously universal platitudes such as "I miss you, like every day/Wanna be with you, but you're away... missing you insane." In its place were the thinly veiled sentiments taken from her life as a married woman and new mother: "Been having conversations about breakups and separations/I'm not feeling like myself since the baby/Are we gonna even make it?"