10 Best Miami Strip Club Songs of 2024

At South Florida strip clubs, you're more than likely to hear various genres of music that cater to the variety of fine ladies finessing dudes into coughing up their wallets — legally, of course. The art of seduction wouldn't be complete without sultry songs to work up the male libido. If you're taking a tour of gentleman's clubs from Homestead to Miami Gardens , you will encounter playlists featuring reggaeton hits, club bangers, and female-empowerment rap tracks.Here are the ten songs that make strippers clap for dollars.A Latin strip club favorite, "Dákiti" is a steamy track that hasn't lost stripper appeal since its release four years ago. It's not too fast or slow, providing a steadythat a bouncy booty can move in rhythm to.Hands down, it's the hardest song playing at gentlemen's clubs. You know dancers are standing on their business when they take the stage to "Get It Sexyy" playing over the loudspeakers. The verse "Hair done, bills paid/Catch me slidin' in a Benz/I ain't lookin' for no man/ Ain't recruitin' no new friends/Louis bag filled with bands" is a bonafide stripper motto.This 2022 track is a staple at Latin strip clubs. Strippers hailing from the Caribbean, Central, and South America gyrate to its pulsating rhythm, luring male patrons to center stage. The lyrics personify the stripper ethos of always looking sweet while shaking that booty.Amid the throngs of dudes tipping dollar bills or occasionally making it rain, strippers always hope to come across a unicorn like a manager of a $1 billion hedge fund willing to spend some time in the whale VIP room. French-born, Miami-based producer David Guetta came up with the perfect anthem for them.The viral TikTok and Instagram hit is making the rounds at strip clubs across South Florida. Ideally suited for ladies peeling off lingerie and bikini outfits for a living, the song is an ode to women who aren't afraid to show off their freaky side. But in order to match their nasty, dudes have to make it rain.The R&B classic always lands a spot on a strip club DJ's playlist. The downtempo beat combined with Ginuwine's silky crooning gives exotic dancers a chance to slow things down, especially when they're entertaining in the VIP rooms.The track exists for one purpose only: twerking. In fact, in the official video, Ice Spice mostly shakes her prodigious backside while riding in the passenger seat of a speedboat racing across Biscayne Bay. So expect to hear "Think U the Shit" a few times whenever you set foot inside most Black strip clubs.With its ominous beat sounding like the intro to a movie about female mobsters, this song sets the tone for girls who don't put up with any BS. They relate to Glorilla's and Cardi B's hard-hitting verses about not sweating cheating men and jealous rivals.At strip joints with a nightclub flair like downtown Miami's E11even, this Jessie Ware song is on regular rotation. It's got a sensual vibe that's perfect for dancers who strut and crawl around the stage. With verses like "Make a wish, blow out my candle," the song's sexual tone is undeniably blunt.Yet another Glorilla banger that gets exotic dancers hyped up when they hit the stage. With lyrics describing what it feels like to dominate a man's world, this song is a certified motivator for getting that money. Chances are you will hear "Yeah Glo" at every strip club in the tri-county region.