The Five Best Miami Music Week 2022 Pool Parties

There’s a sweaty DJ in the corner wearing a string tank top, holding his headphones up to one ear instead of wearing them. The bass beat of his "Pepas" remix is vibrating your skull as your friends are yelling a normal (albeit slurred after two White Claws) conversation about work. The sun is beating down on your bare shoulders, tingling your skin because you didn’t reapply your sunscreen. As you look across the pool deck at the mass of bumping, grinding bodies, you can’t tell where the water ends and concrete begins.
Nowhere else but at a Miami Music Week pool party could such a concoction of sensations bombard you all at once. Some locals (and many tourists) thrive in the chaos that makes these events what they are. Others would rather spend their day in an alternate universe where life is a never-ending loop of I-95 traffic.
Whether you’re reading to know which areas to avoid altogether or to snag a ticket as soon as possible, listed chronologically below are the best pool parties during Miami Music Week 2022.
The Masquerade Miami at Hyde Beach
This party is named for its headliner, Claptone, whose symbol is a rather creepy but purposefully mysterious mask. Does its plague-doctor vibe hit too close to home or make a statement? You decide! You may have seen the German DJ-producer spin during MMW 2019 at the Elrow party. He released a new album, Closer
, this past November and is returning to Miami after performing during Miami Art Week in the following month. With Fatboy Slim, Ferreck Dawn, James Hype, LP Giobbi, and Mark Rousso. Noon Wednesday, March 22, at Hyde Beach & SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $80 to $125 via tixr.com.
Green Velvet La La Land at National Hotel
Headliner Green Velvet studied chemical engineering up till grad school before he committed to pursuing music production in his hometown of Chicago. You might also know him under his alter ego Cajmere, with which he rose to prominence in the '90s with hits like “Percolator” and “Brighter Days.” The party’s namesake song, “La La Land,” embodies the epitome of what Green Velvet does best: a unique combination of funky electronic beats and the kind of poetic lyrics you hear in rap and R&B. With Gene Farris, Justin Martin, Katrella, Mihalis Safras, Moon Boots, Nasser Baker, and others. Noon Saturday, March 26, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $85 to $96 via tixr.com.
Hot Creations Ten-Year Anniversary at the Sagamore
If you want to be steps from the ocean and the pool, the Epic Pool Party Series
, a five-day affair at the Sagamore in Miami Beach, is your spot. On Saturday, Hot Creations, British DJ-producer Jamie Jones' imprint, promises back-to-back special guests in addition to those already on the bill, like Skream, Detlef, and wAFF. With Alan Fitzpatrick, Detlef, Richy Ahmed, Seb Zito, Skream, wAFF, and others. Noon Saturday, March 26, at the Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $70 via eventbrite.com.
Made in Miami at SLS Brickell
If you’re looking for house music with Miami flair (and want to feel bougie at the SLS pool), this is the party for you. Host Oscar G is a fixture in the local scene — you’ve probably seen him at 1-800 Lucky or Club Space. He founded Made in Miami, a label of sorts that showcases local DJ music under its streaming-platform channels. Guests like Danny Tenaglia and Ralph Falcon will make an appearance at this tenth-anniversary party. With Lazaro Casanova, Jesse Perez, and El Chino Dreadlion. 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the SLS Brickell, 1300 S Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com.
Anjunabeats Pool Party at Nautilus Hotel
Record label Anjunabeats, led by DJ trio Above & Beyond, stages this pool party to feature some of its artists, including Genix, Bexxie, and Ilan Bluestone. Poolside couch and daybed reservations are sold out, but if general admission doesn’t satisfy you, cabanas are still available for a cool $4,000 a pop. With Adrian Alexander, Andrew Bayer, Bexxie, Fatum, Genix, Grum, Ilan Bluestone, Maor Levi, Mat Zo, Naz, Oliver Smith, and Sunny Lax. Noon Sunday, March 27, at the Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $80 via tixr.com.