The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Jack White, Florence + the Machine, Lizzo, and More

This week, Jack White takes the stage at James L. Knight Center with Miami-based singer-songwriter Cat Power serving as the opener, Florence + the Machine says brings the Disco Fever epidemic to FTX Arena, and Lizzo kicks off her much-anticipated tour at FLA Live Arena.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, September 19

Miamibloco Mondays: with Salgueiro's Bateria Furiosa Mestres, 5:30 p.m., Free. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Testament: with Exodus and Death Angel, 6 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tuesday, September 20

The Acacia Strain: with Sanguisugabogg, Year of the Knife, and Bodybox, 6 p.m., $20-$25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

CoComelon Live JJ's Journey: 6 p.m., $35-$80. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Jack White: with Cat Power, 8 p.m., $33-$83. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Wednesday, September 21

Ken Carson: with Destroy Lonely and Lil 88, 7 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

KISS: with David Garibaldi, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Revocation: with Krisiun, Alluvial, and Inoculation, 7 p.m., $20-$25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Thursday, September 22

Chaos in the CBD: with Andres Line and Danyelino, 10 p.m., $19.06. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Nano: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Green Day: 8 p.m., $85-$395. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Karol G: 8 p.m., $44.75-$194.75. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com. 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Sherelle, I. Jordan, and Black Rave Culture: 10 p.m., $14.89-$20.40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Tony Martinez: 8 p.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

We Came as Romans: with Afterlife, 6 p.m., $20-$25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Friday, September 23

Andy McKee: with Calum Graham, 8:30 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

John Talabot: with Sister System, 11 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Karol G: 8 p.m., $54.75-$300. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Lizzo: with Latto, 8 p.m., $34.75-$124.75. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Lovesong - the Cure Tribute: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Marj: 9:30 p.m., $25. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Max Chapman: 10 p.m., $0-$20. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Murda Beatz: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Otherworld x S3quenc3: 11 p.m., $13.91-$24.72. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Pink Turns Blue: with Obsidian and Violet Silhouette, 8:30 p.m., $20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Shawna: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $55. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Sven Väth and East End Dubs: 11 p.m., $20.40-$26.46. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Volac: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Saturday, September 24

Art Department and Seb Zito: 11 p.m., $13.91-$24.72. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Barns Courtney: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Carpenters Tribute Concert: 7 p.m., $36.45-$45.79. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Florence + the Machine: with King Princess, 8 p.m., $35.75-$115.75. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Giuseppe Ottaviani: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Ground Zero: with Carbon Nerve, Josh Cross, Lecomb, and Poizd, 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration by Alhambra Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Free. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Illenium: 11 p.m., $70. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

It's a Rum Ting: with Skillibeng, 4 p.m., $60-$90. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Laidback Luke: 10 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Miami Beach Hispanic Heritage Celebration: with Melina Almodòvar, Mofongo de Plena, and Puerta de Oro, 5 p.m., Free. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

My Chemical Romance: 7:30 p.m., $55.25-$195.25. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Nhii: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Noizu: 12 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Rachel Goodrich: 8 p.m., $10. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Super Speed Roller Rave: with Jensen Interceptor, Ultrathem, Winter Wrong, Exzakt, and others, 11 p.m., $20-$25. Super Wheels Skating Center, 12265 SW 112th St., Miami, 305-270-9386, superwheelsmiami.com.

The Tea: Love Disco Style: 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

This Is Elton, the Tribute: 8 p.m., $45.79-$55.14. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Trentemøller: 11 p.m., $20.40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Vice: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Sunday, September 25

Damaged Goods: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Scone Cash Players: 7 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.