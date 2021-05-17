Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Guy Lawrence, Yvad Davy, Ricardo Villalobos, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This week, celebrate Haitian Flag Day either in person or online at the North Beach Bandshell, catch Jim Camacho at Luna Star Cafe for a night of live music, hang poolside with Guy Lawrence of Disclosure at the Goodtime Hotel, and watch a rare and long-awaited set from Ricardo Villalobos at Space Park.

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Gabel at North Beach Bandshell

The North Beach Social invites everyone to celebrate Haitian Flag Day on Thursday night when it will broadcast a free, live-streamed concert featuring Haitian kompa group Gabel. The South Floridian band has been performing its contagious rhythms since its inception in 2006, followed by tours in the U.S., Canada, Haiti, the French Caribbean, and Europe. After the band's performance, host Cuci Amador will converse with the members. Little Haiti-based dance company the Nancy St. Leger Dance Ensemble will open the show, performing Haitian folkloric dance styles, as seen in the video for DJ Khaled's “Wild Thoughts.” A limited number of in-person tickets will be available for the event. 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Jim Camacho at Luna Star Cafe Benefit

Singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will perform his first live show since the beginning of the pandemic this Friday - and for a very good cause. The musician and New Times' "Best Local Acoustic Performer" winner will play at Luna Star Cafe, the longstanding café and music hub in North Miami, to raise money for the venue, which has struggled to survive the many months of lockdown. Camacho is fresh off the release of his latest single, “When the World Stops Spinning,” an upbeat Americana track produced by John Carter Cash at the Cash Cabin in Tennessee. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Luna Star Café, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-799-7123; lunastarcafe.com. Tickets cost $10 at the door; donations can be made via gofundme.com.

Bob Marley Tribute Featuring Yvad Davy at Revolution Live

Yvad Davy, former lead singer of the Wailers, will pay tribute to his legendary bandmate Bob Marley at Revolution Live on Friday. The setlist will feature fan favorites like "No Woman No Cry," "Three Little Birds," "Buffalo Soldier," and "Redemption Song," as well as Davy’s solo work, including the award-winning single "We Need Love." 7 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $16.10 via ticketmaster.com.

Ricardo Villalobos at Space Park

Chilean-born, German-based minimal techno icon Ricardo Villalobos will finally make his long-awaited debut at Space Park on Friday after his first date was thwarted due to visa issues. The powerhouse DJ and producer will perform his set at the outdoor music venue alongside collaborator and the Other Side label head Maher Daniel. If you can't make it on Friday, Villalobos is also set to take over Club Space on Sunday. 4 p.m. Friday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $100 to $4,000 via eventbrite.com.

Guy Lawrence at the Pool at Strawberry Moon

No, your social-media feed isn't broken. Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel might just be the hottest of hotspots in the city right now. On Saturday, expect Instagram to be ablaze when Guy Lawrence spins poolside. As part of Disclosure (alongside his brother, Howard), Lawrence has racked up countless Grammy and Brit Award nominations. Last summer, the pair released its third album, Energy, featuring collabs with Kelis, Slowthai, Kehlani, and Common. Noon Saturday, at Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-745-8050; thegoodtimehotel.com. Tickets cost $100 for women and $115 for men via strawberrymoonmiami.com.

Rich Medina and Djinji Brown at ATV Records

ATV Records hosts the latest edition of the Miami Music collective-cum-event-series Djembe on Sunday, featuring DJs Rich Medina, Djinji Brown, Nii Tei, and Eveava. The event is led by local DJs Eveava and Nii Tei and aims to provide a platform for DJs to play the music they would not normally play at your average nightclub, such as hi-life, disco, funk, and world music. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via eventbrite.com.