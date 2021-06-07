Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Wet Mango Fest, Robert Glasper, Bob Moses, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

This week in Miami, mango season reaches a fever pitch — and no, it's not because you were caught on your neighbor's Ring camera stealing some perfectly ripe fruit. It's because Wet Mango Fest is bringing together some homegrown talent for a two-day virtual festival on Twitch.

Also on the agenda: Super Wheels is throwing a '90s-theme skate party serenaded by DJ Laz, Atlanta rapper Russ heads to FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, and legendary pianist Robert Glasper plays at the North Beach Bandshell.

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

DJ Laz at Super Wheels

Sirius XM’s Totally 93.9 host DJ Laz will be behind the decks at Kendall skating rink Super Wheels on Thursday night for a 21-and-over throwback '90s party. Dust off your skates (or rent them at the venue), grab your best bucket hat, and roll onto the rink for a night of freestyle, booty music, and hip-hop. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Super Wheels, 12265 SW 112th St., Miami; 305-270-9386; superwheelsmiami.com; Tickets cost $25 via centeredgeonline.com.

Russ at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Atlanta-based rapper Russ makes his way to the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Friday as part of his ongoing Shake the Globe Tour. Shake the Snow Globe, Russ’ 14th studio album, showcased a more melody-focused direction for the 28-year-old. This concert marks the last stop of the North American leg of his tour before he heads across the pond to Europe. 8 p.m. Friday, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkamphitheater.com. Tickets cost $39 to $339 via livenation.com.

Wet Mango Fest

Wet Mango Fest makes its virtual debut this weekend with a packed lineup of some of South Florida's best alternative acts. The two-day festival aims to shine a spotlight on local bands in a digital setting while retaining the magic of live performances through dynamic camera movements, stage design, and lighting. In all, 18 bands — including Surfer Blood, Afrobeta, Palomino Blond, Better Than This, Happy Hour, and Mold — will perform across three virtual stages via Twitch. 3:05 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; twitch.tv/wetmangofest.

Robert Glasper at the North Beach Bandshell

The Blue Note Jazz Club and the Rhythm Foundation have partnered to host genre-defining musician Robert Glasper at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday. The keyboardist's storied career has seen him become a name to be reckoned with, right up to his most recent release, “Better Than I Imagined” featuring H.E.R., off of his forthcoming album, Black Radio 3. The track is just the latest in a long string of collaborations for the 43-year-old musician, who has previously worked with Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Mos Def. 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65.

Jesse Royal at the Oasis

Jamaican reggae artist Jesse Royal performs live on Sunday at the newly opened Wynwood venue Oasis, debuting songs from his freshly dropped sophomore effort, Royal. The followup to 2017’s Lily of da Valley continues the artist's trajectory amid the so-called reggae revival movement and features some of reggae and dancehall’s biggest names, including Protoje, Chronixx, and Koffee. Dubwise, Shacia Payne, and Firm Music round out the lineup. 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com; General admission tickets are free, with VIP packages starting at $40 via eventbrite.com.

Low Ground at Center for Subtropical Affairs

Amanda Accardi, Tom Callino, and Nicholas Kiriazis — better known as the bluegrass trio Low Ground — will play at the Center for Subtropical Affairs on Saturday. At the idyllic garden in Little River, audiences will be taken on a journey through the intersecting worlds of Americana, bluegrass, folk, and rock. The evening will also act as a meeting for Miami Dade Young Democrats, including special guests and speakers. 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Center for Subtropic Affairs, 715 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $10 via subtropicalaffairs.square.site.

Bob Moses at Space

Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses, a partnership between Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, will take the musical reins at Club Space on Sunday, delivering its unique brand of house music from the tropical terrace of the downtown club. The pair, responsible for the 2015 banger “Tearing Me Up,” dropped Desire, a conceptual six-track ode to the digital age, last year. 4 p.m. Sunday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com; Tickets cost $80 to $650 via clubspace.com.