Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Charli XCX, Meek Mill, Nicole Moudaber, and More

This week, Wynwood Pride returns with a shriek-inducing lineup, including boundary-pushing pop star Charli XCX at the Oasis. At LoanDepot Park, Meek Mill performs on a stacked lineup at Triller Fight Club, and underground party Masisi returns for the first time since the pandemic set in, for a Juneteenth celebration showcasing black queer selectors.

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Wynwood Pride with Charli XCX, Honey Dijon, and Derek Carter at Oasis

Pop music’s best-kept secret, Charli XCX, headlines day one of Wynwood Pride, performing at the newly opened venue-cum-food-hall the Oasis, which will act as the main stage for the two-day festival. The “Vroom Vroom” singer is a perfect choice to kick off festivities. She's known as a pioneer in the hyperpop genre, and her work has slowly seeped into public consciousness after she cultivated a loyal underground fandom. Day two is equally exciting, with electronic powerhouse Honey Dijon and house-music legend Derek Carter behind the decks. 5 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $80 to $180 via tixr.com.

Rachel Angel at Oak Garden

Singer-songwriter Rachel Angel will showcase new music at the Oak Garden on Saturday — her first live performance since the beginning of the pandemic. Angel will be joined on stage at the idyllic open-air venue by a full band, preceded by sets from Nick County, who recently dropped the first single, “Jesus Is Dead,” from his upcoming album, Colorful Corner of Eastern Pennsylvania (due out later this year). Ben Moats, Rick Moon, and Corey Perez complete the stacked lineup of indie-folk magic. 8 p.m. Friday, at Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami; 786-273-1074; oakgardenmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Triller Fight Club at LoanDepot Park

Teófimo López and George Kambosos Jr. face off on Saturday night at LoanDepot Park for the lightweight championship, but Triller Fight Club's scope goes beyond boxing. Snoop Dogg and Mario Lopez host the star-studded evening, with Meek Mill, Myke Towers, Farruko, Lunay, and Gente de Zona completing a musical lineup that looks more like a top music-festival bill than peripheral entertainment for a sporting event. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; thefightclub.com. Tickets cost $40 to $400.

Obsidian, Laboratory, and Violet Silhouette at Poorhouse

South Floridian tropigoths, it's time to re-emerge. On Saturday, Fort Lauderdale’s live-music treasure trove Poorhouse will host a local lineup of goth brilliance in a free night of live music. Wilton Manors goth outfit Obsidian, industrial heads Laboratory, and dark-pop Violet Silhouette make up the bill, making for a long-awaited night of synth-charged headbanging. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-522-5145; poorhousebar.com. Admission is free.

Masisi at TBA

On Saturday, Black queer diaspora party Masisi is back in action for the first time since the start of the pandemic, throwing a Juneteenth celebration to write home about. Honoring Black liberation, the party will showcase sonic libations from Miami’s best and brightest Black and queer selectors, such as DJs Bapari, Tweak, Princess Peggie, Sydfalls, Pressure Point, and Marcelline Steele. While the party is all about underground music, the event will be held at an open-air venue, but the exact location will remain under wraps until the night of the event. 10 p.m. Saturday, at location TBA. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

The Juneteenth Experience at North Beach Bandshell

Presented by Hued Songs and Rhythm Foundation, the Juneteenth Experience promises an evening of song, dance, and spoken word on Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell. The event includes film screenings and a multidisciplinary performance piece directed by choreographer, educator, and author Michelle Grant Murray. Earlier in the day, swing by the Juneteenth Music and Food Festval, presented by the Hungry Black Man and the City of Miami Beach, which will set up shop next to the Bandshell in Bandshell Park. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free, with an option to donate via eventbrite.com.

Nicole Moudaber at Space

Closing out the weekend, Mood Records label head and “queen of techno” Nicole Moudaber will grace her loyal subjects with the brazen beats she has become known for on the dance floor at Club Space on Sunday. The DJ recently released a two-track EP, The Volume, via her imprint, featuring vocals from Miami nightlife personality and Space doorman Alan T. 11 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $30 to $2,000 via eventbrite.com.