Best Concerts in Miami This Week: La Goony Chonga, Mor Elian, Sech, and More

This week in Miami, Rolling Loud's colossal return to the Magic City has ended, but that hasn't meant the end to big headliners and underground legends gracing the stages at local venues. Miami-raised emcee La Goony Chonga will be at the Ground on Thursday, repping the chonga subculture and her unique trap-reggaeton hybrid music style, plus techno queen Mor Elian headlines at Floyd alongside Sister System and Bort, and Panamanian reggaetonero Sech makes his way to the Oasis in Wynwood.
La Goony Chonga at the Ground
Miami-raised, Los Angeles-based rapper La Goony Chonga is back in the Magic City headlining at the Ground Miami on Thursday. The up-and-coming emcee released her third album, Dinero
, a Spanish language trap-reggaeton hybrid, last year. With performances alongside such artists as Janelle Monae and Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen at Primavera Sound Festival in Spain lined up in the near future, you could say La Goony is on the rise. 10 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.
Theia: Session 01 at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Theia is Cirx Records' new monthly bass music gathering at Naomi's Garden. The event's mission is to unite Miami's drum 'n' bass community and explore South Florida’s underground and beyond. The debut party will feature the likes of Madsavvy, Funk de la Cueva, Druiid, Somejerk, Krizm, and a back-to-back set from Create and Topher. 9 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami, 305-456-4715,
Naomismiami.com. Admission is free with an RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Rick Ross at Daer
Rap boss Rick Ross is performing live at the Daer Nightclub in Hollywood on Friday. The Port of Miami
rapper is fresh off the 15th anniversary of his breakthrough album. Enjoy the performance at the 44,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor venue at the curiously shaped Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. 11 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Daer Nightclub, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.Tickets cost $30 via tixr.com.
Ben UFO at ATV Records
PL0T takes over ATV Records on Friday for its first party in over a year. Dubbed "Dreaming of You," UK-based DJ Ben UFO will headline the event. The producer is known for his dubstep roots cultivated in London's rave scene, which have in turn morphed into techno and other global dance-floor sounds. Also on the lineup: Brother Dan and Darone Sassounia. 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $15 to $35 via eventbrite.com.
Mor Elian at Floyd
Berlin-based DJ/producer Mor Elian will perform at Floyd on Friday night, playing the heady techno that has made her a fixture of club scenes on both sides of the pond. (Elian moved to Los Angeles at a young age and has worked tirelessly to bring the dance music scene she’d fallen in love with in her birthplace of Tel Aviv to the Hollywood Hills.) These days, the DJ hosts a monthly radio program on Rinse FM, and aside from producing a handful of records on her imprint, Elian has also released her tracks on a handful of labels, including the UK’s Hypercolour. Sister System and Bort join the lineup as local support. 11 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.
Allan Harris at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
Award-winning soul and jazz artist Allan Harris will perform at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center’s Black Box Theater on Saturday, ahead of the singer's upcoming release, Kate’s Soulfood
, an ode to his Aunt Kate, who owned a Harlem restaurant by the historic Apollo Theater, a favored eatery of Apollo's performers. The performance includes two seatings, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m. 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $60 to $110 via tickets-smdcac.miamidade.gov.
Dave Matthews Band at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
The famed '90s jam band heads to iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday for a two-night stint. The show, originally slated for 2020, was rescheduled due to COVID-19. Guests can expect a catalog-spanning show, including new, never-before-heard live material. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $50 to $115 via livenation.com.
Sech at the Oasis
Panamanian reggaetonero Sech makes his way to the Oasis in Wynwood to deliver his smooth, poetic musing as seen on his third album, 42
, which came out in April. The singer has already made an indelible mark on the Latin music scene with his debut and sophomore efforts, Sueños
and 1 of 1,
respectively, establishing himself as one to watch in the world of Spanish-speaking vocal talents. 7 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $55 to $100 via tixr.com.