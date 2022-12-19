The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Daddy Yankee, Roger Sanchez, Matzoball, and More

This week, the godfather of reggaeton, Daddy Yankee, holds court at FTX Arena for two nights, house producer Roger Sanchez takes command of the decks at Lost, and Matzoball brings Jewish singles together on Christmas Eve.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, December 19

John Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, December 20

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, December 21

Addison Rifkind: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Daddy Yankee: 8 p.m., $81-$191. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

The Hall Showcase: with Golden Hour, Last Men On Earth, Insomnia, and others, 11 p.m., $22.85. Exchange Miami, 1532 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-763-8264, exchangemia.com.

Thursday, December 22

Backroom Sessions: with Marcelo Camacho, 5-6:30 p.m., Free. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

Burgundee: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Daddy Yankee: 8 p.m., $81-$191. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

EFX: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Manny Swagg: 7-9 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Paulor: 11 p.m., $14.88. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Rafy Mercenario: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Ramshackles, Bodyblow, Pena Máxima, and Vext: 8 p.m., $10. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Friday, December 23

Asylum: with Medicine Room, Scattered Reality, No Coffin, Hanging Witch, and others, 7 p.m., $10. Sand Bar + Kitchen, 6752 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-397-8375, sandbarkitchen.com.

Bresh Miami: 11 p.m. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

David Orin: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lenier: 8:30 p.m., $60-$90. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Lost Minds: with Markem, Chris Clark, and others, 11 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

A Merry Bassmass: with Audigy, 9 p.m., $25. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Roger Sanchez: 10 p.m., $20. Lost, 30 NE 14th St., Miami.

Savi: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Two and a Half Cats: with Vanjee, Miguelle & Tons, Ms. Mada, and others, 11 p.m., $20.39-$26.45. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Unreleased and Buena Vida Beach: with Bora Uzer, Arodes, Gustavo Ibarra, and others, 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Saturday, December 24

Efeezy: 8 p.m., Free-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Matzoball x Disco Dreidel: 11:30 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Unders: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sunday, December 25

Yissel: 8 p.m., Free-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.