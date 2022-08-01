The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Kehlani, Ceremony, Kaytranada, and More

This week, singer-songwriter Kehlani brings their Blue Water Road Tour to FPL Solar Amphitheater, California punk band Ceremony stops at Gramps, DJ/producer Kaytranada spins under LIV's dazzling light display, and the Weeknd brings a stadium-sized performance to Hard Rock Stadium.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, August 1

Jazz Jam: with Soul Vaccinators, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

John Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kehlani: with Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad, 8 p.m., $39.50-$109.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Tuesday, August 2

Ceremony: 8 p.m., $16-$18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Wednesday, August 3

Enterprise Earth: with Within Destruction, Sentinels, and Great American Ghost., 7 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Onnomaa and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, August 4

Anthony Green: 7 p.m., $18-$20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Baez and Rader: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Buddy Guy: with John Hiatt & the Goners featuring Sonny Landreth, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$124.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Dada Life: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Disco Saves Lives: with Petey Q, Jerry Meyer, and Beezy & Berger., 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Lotus Collective: 6-9 p.m., Free. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

MIJA: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Rossi: with Natalia Roth., 10 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Friday, August 5

11Ape: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Chris Lake Presents Black Book Miami: With Noizu, DJ Pierre, HoneyLuv, Bruno Furlan, INVT, and others., 11 p.m., $20.40-$71.10. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dance Gavin Dance: with Royal Coda and Body Thief, 6:30 p.m., $33. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Deorro: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Donzii and Jacuzzi Boys: 8 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Essence of Motown: 8 p.m., $35-$75. Sport of Kings Theatre, 501 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Ivy Lab and Nia Archives: 11 p.m., $20.40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Jim Rider: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Joshwa: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Love / Lust: with Penny Lane, Chillin Williams, Kami, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Miro, Justin Rabin, P.O.T., Napp: 10 p.m., $0-$20. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Sidney Charles: 10 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Silvana Estrada: 8 p.m., $35. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Tyler Lyle: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Why Don't We: with Jvke, 7:30 p.m., $40.95-$245.95. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Saturday, August 6

Amémé: With Max Stern., 11 p.m., $14.89-$20.40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Antonio Estrada, Dagher, Bruno Cardinali: 10 p.m., $0-$20. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Audien: 12 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

BigBabyGucci: 8 p.m., $20-$50. The Play Miami, 6925 NW 18th Ave., Miami, 786-361-2206, facebook.com/theplaymiami.

Bresh Miami: 11 p.m., $31.97. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Brian Cid: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Carnival of Crue: 8 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Ilan Bluestone: 9 p.m., $20-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jordan Rudess: 8 p.m., $25-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Kaytranada: 11 p.m., $80. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Nicole Moudaber and Archie Hamilton: 11 p.m., $15-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Pans: with Rick Moon, April Nicole, and the Floridians, 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Proibidae: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Salsa Summer Festival: with José Alberto, 8 p.m., $50-$150. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Tchami: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Vice: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

The Weeknd: 6:30 p.m., $51-$276.50. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.

Sunday, August 7

Chizzle: 12 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Differ, Anna Farfan, and Starke: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

IAmChino: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Meduza: 10 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.