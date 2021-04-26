Best Concerts in Miami This Week: III Points x Secret Project, Afro Roots Festival, Trillerfest, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This week, III Points and Los Angeles festival Secret Project team up for a two-day outdoor event on Virginia Key Beach Park. Nearby, Trillerfest brings hip-hop and reggaeton heavyweights to the Miami Marine Stadium for a drive-in music festival. At the North Beach Bandshell, Afro Roots World Music Festival puts a spotlight on the African diaspora, and DJ Le Spam closes out the week with a laidback set at Melinda's for another edition of Love Tempo.

Here are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

III Points x Secret Project at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

III Points x Secret Project is the highly anticipated two-day, two-stage event concocted by III Points and Insomniac's house and techno event Secret Project. Together, the power coupling has organized a local-centric but heavy-hitting event, with acts like Brother Dan, Nick León, Eric Prydz, Michael Bibi, Bedouin, and Luciano on the lineup. Taking place at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the event also features lots of local vendors for a scaled-down but dolled-up mini festival experience. 3 p.m. Friday, April 30, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami. General-admission tickets are sold out, but VIP pods are still available for $2,600 for up to 12 people via iiipoints.com.





Jerome Isma-ae and DJ Stan Kolev at Treehouse

German DJ and producer Jerome Isma-ae and Miam- based DJ Stan Kolev will play back-to-back sets at Treehouse on Friday, melding together their deep progressive techno sounds for a night of nonstop dancing. Isma-ae borrows from a wide reaching array of genres to create his signature sound, while Kolev is known for his use of melody, vocals, and hard hitting synths. 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.





Afro Roots World Music Festival at the North Beach Bandshell

Afro Roots World Music Festival celebrates Miami's African diaspora at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday, featuring a night of live music from some of the best African musicians out there. Georges Collinet of the radio show Afropop Worldwide will host the event, which features virtual performances by Vieux Farka Touré (AKA the Hendrix of the Sahara), and Fulu Miziki, a multidisciplinary ensemble of musicians from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Expect in-person performances by Afro-Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Philip Montalbán, Roosevelt Collier, and special guests Richard Bona and Weedie Braimah. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; communityartsandculture.org. Tickets cost $70 to $220 via northbeachbandshell.com.





Trillerfest at the Miami Marine Stadium

The streaming service turned music festival Trillerfest hosts a star-studded lineup for its debut two-day festival at the Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz headline on Saturday, with Tyga and Cris Cab also on the lineup. Cuban reggaeton stars Gente De Zona take over on Sunday. The tailgate-style event will use pod seating areas for four to six people, featuring a private 15-by-15-foot space directly next to your car, to ensure the event is socially distant. Guests will not be allowed to leave the space unless to use restroom facilities, so bring your own booze, food, and any other festival fare of your choosing. 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at the Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $20,000 via eventbrite.com.

Damian Lazarus and Acid Pauli at Space Park

Electronic music gurus and storied collaborators Damian Lazarus and Acid Pauli will headline the official closing party of III Points x Secret Project at Space Park on Sunday, meaning that even if you didn't get a chance to get your tickets in time for the festival, you can still get a taste of the festivities. The open-air venue will feature food vendors and bars on site and require temperature checks before entrance. 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $3,000 via eventbrite.com.

DJ Le Spam at Melinda's

The pop-up market and vinyl fair the Love Tempo returns to Melinda’s on Sunday with eclectic music maestro DJ Le Spam of Spam Allstars. DJs Tostao Brad Strickland, and Padraic Carey will also be on the decks, keeping things moving as guests browse boutique vendors, including Arremer Jack, Mindful, Pablo's Funk Shop, SubArt, and Noise Lab Miami. 5 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Melinda’s, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; melindasmiami.com. Admission is free.