 Art With Me 2023 Announces Miami Lineup: Underworld, Polo & Pan, Lee Burridge | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Festivals

Art With Me Returns During Art Week With Underworld as Headliner

Art With Me is set to return to Virginia Key Beach Park, with the dates shifted a week to coincide with Art Week.
September 21, 2023
Karl Hyde (left) and Rick Smith of Underworld
Karl Hyde (left) and Rick Smith of Underworld Photo by Perou
Share this:
A change is in the air for partygoers during this year's Miami Art Week. Tulum-based festival brand Art With Me has announced the first phase lineup and dates for its Miami edition. It's set to return to Virginia Key Beach Park, with the dates shifted a week to coincide with Art Week. The now three-day event will take place December 8-10 across the entire weekend.

The first round of acts announced for the festival includes Underworld, who last performed in Miami as part of Ultra Music Festival's 2017 lineup. The British duo, comprised of Karl Hyde and Rick Smith, is famous for its work on the Trainspotting soundtrack and a hyperkinetic take on rave music that defined much of the 1990s.

The rest of the lineup is more predictable: French duo Polo & Pan will coheadline, and several acts from last year, such as Lee Burridge and Gavlak, are returning. There's plenty to do outside of music, however. Art With Me boasts a vast program of art and activities featuring large-scale installations, various wellness classes, including yoga and sound healing, and a children's section (the festival is for all ages). It's a festival focused on holistic, mindful experiences, a sort of Burning Man on the beach — hopefully without the torrential rain.

Miami music festival fans will immediately sense something amiss: Rakastella, the annual sunset-to-sunrise, one-day festival focusing on house and techno, usually takes place at Virginia Key on the same weekend. The festival's most recent edition in 2022 was beset by artist dropouts and City of Miami code enforcement cracking down on the perceived noise, which forced the festival to wrap at 5 a.m. instead of its customary 7 a.m. sunrise ending. Rakastella hasn't announced a lineup or dates for 2023 and last posted on its Instagram account on May 10. The 2022 lineup featured DJs such as Moodymann and Diplo and local producers like Coffintexts and Ashley Venom.

New Times reached out to representatives for both festivals. Rakastella did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, Matt Caines, Art With Me's director of art, tells New Times, "While we can not comment on Rakastella, as it is a separate event and company from Art With Me, we are a much different event with different circumstances. We are very excited and look forward to producing the best edition of Art With Me Miami ever, full of day and night programming across our six core pillars of art, dance, breathe, care, play, and eat."( Caines is also a managing partner for Art With Me and will perform at the festival under his own name for the second year in a row.)

Tickets for Art With Me 2023 are on sale and cost $199 for three-day general admission and $349 for the premium tier.

Below is the complete phase one lineup for Art With Me 2023 in alphabetical order:
  • Anthony Middleton
  • Apache
  • Channel Tres (DJ set)
  • Elephant Heart
  • Francesca Lombardo
  • Isaiah Martin
  • Jan Blomqvist
  • Lee Burridge
  • LP Giobbi
  • Matt Caines
  • Murmusica Ensemble
  • Polo & Pan (DJ set)
  • Underworld
Art With Me 2023. With Underworld, Polo & Pan, and others. 1 p.m. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; artwithme.org. Tickets cost $199 to $349 via tixr.com; children 12 and under are free.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz

Trending

Manu Manzo Embraces Gemini Energy Ahead of Her Miami Show

Concerts

Manu Manzo Embraces Gemini Energy Ahead of Her Miami Show

By Caroline Val
How Death Grips Became the Last True Punk Band

Concerts

How Death Grips Became the Last True Punk Band

By Douglas Markowitz
Scratch DJ Academy Closes Miami Location After 18 Years

Music News

Scratch DJ Academy Closes Miami Location After 18 Years

By David Rolland
Here's Your Complete Guide to Concerts in Miami This Week

Concerts

Here's Your Complete Guide to Concerts in Miami This Week

By Jose D. Duran
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation