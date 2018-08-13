Coral Morphologic Teams With Animal Collective on Tangerine Reef

Coral Morphologic’s Miami studio is home to fluorescent corals and alien-like creatures featured on the audiovisual album Tangerine Reef, which commemorates the 2018 International Year of the Reef.

The album is the second audiovisual release by Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, Deakin, and Geologist. It's a 54-minute tour of psychedelic neon coral visuals provided by the Miami science/art duo Coral Morphologic and edited by John McSwain. Besides displaying the otherworldly and sometimes haunting beauty of corals alongside experimental music, the album has a much deeper purpose.

Coral Morphologic, consisting of marine biologist Colin Foord and musician Jared (J.D.) McKay, initiated the collaboration by handing Deakin (Joshua Dibb) a DVD filled with early demos of their coral scapes at a 2010 screening of Animal Collective’s first audiovisual album, ODDSAC, at the now-shuttered venue Grand Central.

This led to several joint projects. Geologist created a soundtrack for Coral Morphologic’s short film Man O War in 2011. Later, Coral Morphologic was invited to join Animal Collective on two diving trips (one doomed by Hurricane Irene hitting the Turks and Caicos). The two teams of creatives were eventually commissioned by Borscht Corporation to create Coral Orgy, “a site-specific performance celebrating the cosmic synchronicity of sex on the reef" at the 2017 Borscht Film Festival hosted at the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center in Miami Beach. It featured an experimental ambient performance by the three Animal Collective members (minus Panda Bear), accompanied by projections of corals by Coral Morphologic.

After the initial performance's success, Animal Collective went on to again display the work that would later become Tangerine Reef at David Lynch’s 2018 Festival of Disruption in New York.

New Times spoke with Colin Foord and J.D. McKay prior to the August 17 release of Tangerine Reef.

“One of the biggest problems that corals have is people don’t recognize that they’re animals,” said Foord. They have no eyes, noses, or even brains. The duo took this concept further by referencing National Geographic’s One Strange Rock, citing the Overview Effect as an inspiration to make the creatures in the video album appear sci-fi-like and unrecognizable; the goal is to prompt people to step back and observe the ocean and corals from an outsider's perspective, like an astronaut viewing Earth from space.

Part of the album experience is to second-guess what one is looking at in the mix of the corals' colors, textures, and movements. "[Corals] could not be any more different than humans,” said Foord, referring to their alien-seeming appearances and the almost unidentifiable but human-like acts they're seen doing in the video, such as sperming, defecating, eating, and even dying. “We’re trying to show the similarities,” McKay said.

McKay creates the soundtracks for Coral Morphologic’s videos. He says it’s rare for the duo to trust its footage with a band, but Animal Collective’s history in professional environmental awareness led the pair to the collaboration. McKay’s own soundtracks are released through Coral Morphologic, including the recent Fluoroscenes 1 Remixed, which features his tracks remixed by local Miami musicians like Nick León.

There are quirky outcomes in collaborating with a known band such as Animal Collective. “I was big fans of bands when I was a teenager, but I don’t remember being so speculative,” said McKay in amusement over his interactions with Animal Collective and its loyal fan base known for their online presence. “I’d never been on the subreddit until recently and I see what people are saying.” The pair themselves were fans of Animal Collective long before they met the band, so they know its fans can be hard to please. “Fans on one side want them to be experimental and weird, and fans on the other side want them to be like the Beach Boys,” said Foord.

The duo hopes the album will create the accessible awareness corals need. “The point is to introduce corals into pop culture,” said Foord. Instead of “preaching to the choir” by sharing their research and footage strictly within the scientific field, they aim to speak to people who have no interest in corals by letting the corals speak for themselves. “The only way they can be saved is by saving themselves, because they’re beautiful,” said Foord.

EXPAND Coral Morphologic's work on display by Animal Collective at the 2018 Festival of Disruption. Jacob Boll, courtesy of Festival of Disruption

Currently, Foord finds himself diving in dirty Miami ocean waters as part of research alongside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and University of Miami. That research involves studying corals that live and even thrive along the sea walls and trash of the MacArthur Causeway, which connects downtown to Miami Beach. Their findings about these “tough” urban corals and their resilience could help other corals around the world adapt to their own deteriorating environments.

Producers hope Tangerine Reef provides an opportunity to draw public attention and initiate the fundamental policy and behavioral changes necessary to save coral reef ecosystems.

The audiovisual album will be released August 17 on Apple Music and YouTube on the Animal Collective website, purposely making it easily accessible and free to see. The album can also be bought as a limited edition, 180-gram heavyweight double vinyl green LP with an etching on side D. So far, there are no plans for a live Tangerine Reef performance or screening. Animal Collective's Panda Bear and Avey Tare are touring their 2004 acoustic album, Sung Tongs, and Deakin is separately on tour until September.

Still, say both McKay and Foord, if Animal Collective does have an opportunity to perform the album live again, they're all in — especially if it's in an aquarium setting.