A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces Tour, Coming to West Palm Beach

Platinum-selling rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced his Better Off Alone Tour, which stops at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, June 5.A Boogie's music is a staple of radio rap. Singles such as "Numbers," featuring Roddy Ricch and Gunna; "Drowning." featuring Kodak Black; and "Look Back At It" have all charted on theHot 100 thanks to a combination of dramatic production and accessible lyrics. A native of the Bronx, A Boogie started rapping after his parents caught him selling drugs and decided,-style, to get him out of a bad environment. However, instead of relatives in a tony Los Angeles neighborhood, he went alone to Fort Pierce. (That makes him an honorary Floridian in our books.) He took his rapper name fromcharacter Ace Boogie, as well as his tendency to wear hoodies.Working on his rap career from his apartment, he moved back to New York and began putting out tracks on SoundCloud and mixtapes such as, which gained him acclaim. In 2016, he opened three dates of Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour before signing to Atlantic Records. The following year, he earned a spot on theFreshman List alongside future superstar Playboi Carti and controversial Broward rapper XXXtentacion , who was shockingly murdered a year later A Boogie (that's the letter A, by the way, not the word "a") will bring along some up-and-coming rappers as openers. First up is Memphis native NLE Choppa, whose hits include the "Shotta Flow" and the raunchy, Sexyy Red-featuring "Slut Me Out," followed by 17-year-old Luh Tyler, who hails from Tallahassee and is pursuing a romantic sound with newest single "Change My Wayz." St. Louis newcomer Dess Dior and dancehall phenom Byron Messia, a Jamaican who grew up in St. Kitts and Nevis, round out the group.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 2, with the presale beginning Tuesday, January 30. The tour starts May 18 in Seattle and runs through September 20 in Vancouver, with two additional Florida dates in Jacksonville and Tampa. Find all the tour dates below.May 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaMay 20 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial ColiseumMay 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at ConcordMay 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia ForumMay 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreMay 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreMay 29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset AmphitheaterJune 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryJune 2 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanJune 4 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's PlaceJune 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial AmphitheatreJune 6 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State FairgroundsJune 8 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood AmphitheatreJune 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music PavilionJune 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterJune 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube LiveJune 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music TheatreJune 16 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreJune 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterJune 20 – Boston, MA – TD GardenJune 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity TheatreJune 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenSeptember 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaSeptember 11 – London, ON – Budweiser GardensSeptember 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreSeptember 15 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life CentreSeptember 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank SaddledomeSeptember 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers PlaceSeptember 20 – Vancouver, BC –Rogers Arena