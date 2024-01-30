 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces West Palm Beach Concert | Miami New Times
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces Tour, Coming to West Palm Beach

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced his Better Off Alone Tour, which stops at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on June 5.
January 30, 2024
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie heads out on tour this summer.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie heads out on tour this summer. Photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Platinum-selling rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced his Better Off Alone Tour, which stops at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, June 5.

A Boogie's music is a staple of radio rap. Singles such as "Numbers," featuring Roddy Ricch and Gunna; "Drowning." featuring Kodak Black; and "Look Back At It" have all charted on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to a combination of dramatic production and accessible lyrics. A native of the Bronx, A Boogie started rapping after his parents caught him selling drugs and decided, Fresh Prince of Bel Air-style, to get him out of a bad environment. However, instead of relatives in a tony Los Angeles neighborhood, he went alone to Fort Pierce. (That makes him an honorary Floridian in our books.) He took his rapper name from Paid in Full character Ace Boogie, as well as his tendency to wear hoodies.

Working on his rap career from his apartment, he moved back to New York and began putting out tracks on SoundCloud and mixtapes such as Artist, which gained him acclaim. In 2016, he opened three dates of Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour before signing to Atlantic Records. The following year, he earned a spot on the XXL Freshman List alongside future superstar Playboi Carti and controversial Broward rapper XXXtentacion, who was shockingly murdered a year later.

A Boogie (that's the letter A, by the way, not the word "a") will bring along some up-and-coming rappers as openers. First up is Memphis native NLE Choppa, whose hits include the "Shotta Flow" and the raunchy, Sexyy Red-featuring "Slut Me Out," followed by 17-year-old Luh Tyler, who hails from Tallahassee and is pursuing a romantic sound with newest single "Change My Wayz." St. Louis newcomer Dess Dior and dancehall phenom Byron Messia, a Jamaican who grew up in St. Kitts and Nevis, round out the group.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 2, with the presale beginning Tuesday, January 30. The tour starts May 18 in Seattle and runs through September 20 in Vancouver, with two additional Florida dates in Jacksonville and Tampa. Find all the tour dates below.

May 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
May 20 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
May 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
June 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 2 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 4 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
June 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
June 6 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds
June 8 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
June 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
June 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
June 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 16 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
June 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 11 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
September 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
September 15 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
September 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
September 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
September 20 – Vancouver, BC –Rogers Arena

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. With NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, and Byron Messia. 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, February 2, via livenation.com.
