Will Florida Legalize Recreational Marijuana in 2020?

More than two years after voting overwhelmingly to legalize medical marijuana, Floridians are still fighting for access. Smoking it remained illegal until just days ago. And in cities such as Miami Beach, officials are hellbent on restricting where and how dispensaries can operate. Other places, including Boca Raton and Coral Springs, have banned them outright.

But activists are hopeful weed might soon become available to everyone aged 21 or older across the Sunshine State. The group Regulate Florida, which made a failed attempt at getting recreational marijuana on the ballot last year, is trying again for 2020.

"State after state is now is seeing that the criminalization of marijuana is more expensive and more detrimental to our society than allowing the regulation and sale of it," says Michael Minardi, chair of Regulate Florida and a Tampa-based attorney.