Miami Beach Should Ban All Medical Marijuana Dispensaries, Commissioner Joy Malakoff Suggests

In November 2016, 80 percent of Miami Beach residents voted to legalize medical marijuana. More than two years later, the city has only one dispensary — and now one commissioner wants to prevent any more from opening.

In a memo to the mayor and commission, Commissioner Joy Malakoff suggested to the planning board that the city consider repealing ordinances that deal with medical marijuana treatment facilities. The planning board will also talk about replacing that legislation with a new ordinance that prohibits any more dispensaries from opening within the city's jurisdiction, she wrote.

Malakoff, who was appointed as an interim commissioner after Kristen Rosen Gonzalez was forced to resign to run for Congress, did not immediately respond to New Times' request for comment. But she's made her opinion on dispensaries clear in the past. Back in 2017, after the passage of state legislation preventing local governments from regulating medical marijuana dispensaries more than they regulate pharmacies, she tried to ban them outright.