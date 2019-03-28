Miami's First Drive-Thru Marijuana Dispensary Opens Today

In Miami, you can find drive-thrus for croquetas, flan, tres leches, and even vaca frita. Beginning today, you can also pick up pot — provided you have a medical marijuana card.

Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis brands in the nation, is opening a drive-thru dispensary at 5400 NW 72nd Ave., just outside Doral. The 4,000-square-foot storefront includes private consultation rooms and sells a variety of medical marijuana products, including smokable weed, now that it's legal in Florida.

In its email announcement, Curaleaf says patients can place orders online and conveniently pick them up in the drive-thru. The dispensary also offers same-day or free next-day delivery of medical marijuana products.