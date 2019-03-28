 


Curaleaf's drive-thru medical marijuana dispensaryEXPAND
Curaleaf's drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary
photo by Curaleaf

Miami's First Drive-Thru Marijuana Dispensary Opens Today

Jessica Lipscomb | March 28, 2019 | 8:30am
In Miami, you can find drive-thrus for croquetas, flan, tres leches, and even vaca frita. Beginning today, you can also pick up pot — provided you have a medical marijuana card.

Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis brands in the nation, is opening a drive-thru dispensary at 5400 NW 72nd Ave., just outside Doral. The 4,000-square-foot storefront includes private consultation rooms and sells a variety of medical marijuana products, including smokable weed, now that it's legal in Florida.

In its email announcement, Curaleaf says patients can place orders online and conveniently pick them up in the drive-thru. The dispensary also offers same-day or free next-day delivery of medical marijuana products.

"Understanding many of our patients live with debilitating conditions that may impact mobility, we are proud to now offer Miami-area patients our premium quality medical marijuana products through online orders that may be fulfilled via our drive-thru or free delivery service," CEO Joe Lusardi said in a press release.

Curaleaf has 23 dispensaries in Florida, including drive-thrus in Palm Harbor and Orlando. Its newest dispensary is the tenth in Miami-Dade County.

Now that medical marijuana is finally available in Florida, activists are fighting to legalize recreational weed too. One group, Regulate Florida, has started a highly anticipated petition drive to get recreational marijuana on the ballot in 2020. One million signatures are needed by next February, but so far, fewer than 60,000 have been collected.

In Tallahassee, state Rep. Michael Grieco, a former Miami Beach commissioner, has introduced a resolution that would give Floridians full access to marijuana and provide "a structure for its cultivation, sale, and taxation." If approved, the measure would go to voters in 2020 without the need for the petition effort.

Curaleaf's grand-opening celebration will be held today from 3 to 7 p.m. The company says discounts are available for senior citizens, pediatric patients, military veterans, and those on government assistance.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

