 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Students will be taught the academic side of marijuana — the physiology of the plant, its natural properties, its medical usage, etc.
Students will be taught the academic side of marijuana — the physiology of the plant, its natural properties, its medical usage, etc.
Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Miami-Dade College Will Offer Medical Marijuana Classes

Brittany Shammas | August 7, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Miami-Dade College officials are working on new classes and a certificate program that'll prepare students for jobs in the medical marijuana industry. But, they stress, they won't be teaching kids how to grow weed. Instead, they're developing courses on the biology and chemistry of marijuana, as well as the plant's historical usage and evolving regulation.

"The growing (aspect) is already out there," says Michaela Tomova, dean of faculty at the college's North Campus, which is developing the program. "What's missing is the scientific approach to educate the workforce."

That means students will be taught the academic side of marijuana — the physiology of the plant, its natural properties, its medical usage, and how it relates to other medically important plants. They'll learn about cultivation and extraction, but mostly from a "theoretical standpoint," says Mark Meade, chair of the college's Biology, Health, and Wellness Department.

Related Stories

The cannabis industry has been exploding in Florida since voters legalized its medical use in November 2016. In announcing their plans to offer courses on marijuana, Miami-Dade College administrators pointed to a Leafly report that found the state's cannabis employment jumped 703 percent in 2018, with more than 9,000 full-time jobs added.

They envision prepping students for laboratory jobs, such as extraction or quality control, and they're working with people in the industry to find out which skills are needed.

"Anything medical associated with the plant is what we're looking at right now," Meade says.

So far, the college has added three new courses: Biology of Cannabis, Chemistry of Cannabis, and Florida Cannabis Policy and Regulation. A certificate program, the Cannabis Industry Science Specialist, is in the works, and will likely be developed over the next academic year. It could be the first of its kind in the Florida College System.

Eventually, the college's cannabis offerings could expand further, potentially into a baccalaureate degree, though Tomova cautions that administrators are starting "slowly and cautiously."

"We are in an exploratory phase because we want to see how the industry is going to develop, and we are developing parallel to it," Tomova says. "We cannot launch a degree at this point until we know where the industry is headed."

Still, they have lofty goals: "Our main goal, the way we look at it, is we simply want to be the epicenter for cannabis education,"  says Efrain Venezuela, the associate dean of faculty. "Not only in Florida but nationwide."

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. She joined New Times in 2016.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >