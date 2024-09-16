Inside Tyson 2.0 Cannabis: CEO Talks Mike Tyson's Community Impact in Miami

In a recent conversation with the New Times, Wilks outlined CarmaHoldCo's and the brand's collaborative efforts with Verano, a multistate operator in the cannabis industry that operates Müv dispensaries in the Sunshine State.
"We partnered with Verano, obviously for Florida. And with Verano, committed to creating strong partnerships with local partners reflect the diversity in Miami," Wilks says. "And through that, planning to partner with different local businesses, different cultural events, and charities — which is similar to our model that we've done throughout several other territories, which all align with our vision of wellness and community involvement."
The strategy aims to ensure that Tyson 2.0 resonates with and supports the Magic City's diverse communities.
Promoting marijuana's therapeutic advantages is one aspect of Tyson 2.0, but Wilks is equally stoked about the brand's economic impact.
"I think we'll be creating a variety of different job opportunities — from cultivation to manufacturing jobs to retail positions," he says. "As we grow our partnership with Verano, we're not just focused on growing cannabis, but also growing the local economy and providing career opportunities in this fast-growing space in the cannabis industry."
Specifically, Wilks foresees growth in the sector around the ability to hire for marketing, event management, and distribution. He cites Tyson 2.0's broad appeal, tying it to a sense of inclusivity that mirrors Miami's cultural heterogeneity.
What About Amendment 3, Which Would Legalize Recreational Marijuana?
Wilks is optimistic about CarmaHoldCo's prospects in Florida, especially with Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational cannabis, on the November ballot. But recreational weed or no recreational weed, he's bullish on the brand.
"The regulatory hurdles across the nation are a hurdle for Tyson 2.0 and Carma as a whole, but I think it's all positive," he tells New Times. "I think regulating the space tied to the rules and regulations is important to ensure that we're bringing clean, tested, safe products to consumers."
And he's convinced the Tyson brand will flourish here.
"When we started Tyson 2.0, we created the brand for everybody to enjoy. Mike is one of the world's most well-known people. His fan base and following is incredibly diverse, much like the city of Miami," Wilks explains. "We're lucky that our brand resonates with people from all walks of life, and we expect the same in Miami — for people to embrace it the way the rest of the world has embraced Tyson 2.0 and Mike Tyson's connection and authenticity and the plant as a whole."