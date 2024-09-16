 Inside Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand: CEO Talks Miami Impact | Miami New Times
Inside Tyson 2.0 Cannabis: CEO Talks Mike Tyson's Community Impact in Miami

Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks predicts the marijuana venture will bring positivity to Miami.
September 16, 2024
Mike Tyson, retired pro boxer, active marijuana stan Tyson 2.0 photo
The cannabis scene in Miami is about to get lit with the introduction of Tyson 2.0, a venture spearheaded by former world heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson and CarmaHoldCo Inc., led by CEO Adam Wilks. And it's not only about selling cannabis products. The company aims to become deeply rooted in Miami's economy and cultural scene.

In a recent conversation with the New Times, Wilks outlined CarmaHoldCo's and the brand's collaborative efforts with Verano, a multistate operator in the cannabis industry that operates Müv dispensaries in the Sunshine State.

"We partnered with Verano, obviously for Florida. And with Verano, committed to creating strong partnerships with local partners reflect the diversity in Miami," Wilks says. "And through that, planning to partner with different local businesses, different cultural events, and charities — which is similar to our model that we've done throughout several other territories, which all align with our vision of wellness and community involvement."

The strategy aims to ensure that Tyson 2.0 resonates with and supports the Magic City's diverse communities.

Wilks' view of weed's transformative impact and his deep-rooted connection to the plant trace back to his teen years, when his grandmother introduced him to cannabis after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"She asked me to come over to smoke some with her. I sat down on the carpet in her family room and I smoked with my grandmother," he says. "I just saw the peace in her eyes when she consumed the plant, and it was this awakening moment for me. At 17, I realized the medical benefits of it. It really changed my perspective on the plant, and it's been a big part of my whole journey educating others."

Promoting marijuana's therapeutic advantages is one aspect of Tyson 2.0, but Wilks is equally stoked about the brand's economic impact.

"I think we'll be creating a variety of different job opportunities — from cultivation to manufacturing jobs to retail positions," he says. "As we grow our partnership with Verano, we're not just focused on growing cannabis, but also growing the local economy and providing career opportunities in this fast-growing space in the cannabis industry."

Specifically, Wilks foresees growth in the sector around the ability to hire for marketing, event management, and distribution. He cites Tyson 2.0's broad appeal, tying it to a sense of inclusivity that mirrors Miami's cultural heterogeneity.

What About Amendment 3, Which Would Legalize Recreational Marijuana?

Wilks is optimistic about CarmaHoldCo's prospects in Florida, especially with Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational cannabis, on the November ballot. But recreational weed or no recreational weed, he's bullish on the brand.

"The regulatory hurdles across the nation are a hurdle for Tyson 2.0 and Carma as a whole, but I think it's all positive," he tells New Times. "I think regulating the space tied to the rules and regulations is important to ensure that we're bringing clean, tested, safe products to consumers."

And he's convinced the Tyson brand will flourish here.

"When we started Tyson 2.0, we created the brand for everybody to enjoy. Mike is one of the world's most well-known people. His fan base and following is incredibly diverse, much like the city of Miami," Wilks explains. "We're lucky that our brand resonates with people from all walks of life, and we expect the same in Miami — for people to embrace it the way the rest of the world has embraced Tyson 2.0 and Mike Tyson's connection and authenticity and the plant as a whole."
