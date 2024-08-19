Florida Makes Way for Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand

Mike Tyson isn't just a legendary boxer anymore. He's also a heavyweight in the cannabis ring, and he's bringing his knockout brand, Tyson 2.0, to our sunny shores in Florida. In partnership with the cannabis company Verano, this expansion is poised to amp up the local green scene.
Let's break it down: Tyson 2.0 says it's all about premium, high-quality cannabis products, from vape cartridges to Mike Bites edibles — yes, those ear-shaped treats that hark back to his bite out of Evander Holyfield's ear in a 1997 championship bout. (Tyson somehow persuaded Holyfield himself to endorse the candies.) Thanks to a strategic collab with Verano, whose Müv dispensaries are already a household name around these parts, Tyson's brand is ready to roll up, ehm, out these goodies across the state.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Verano, a leader in the cannabis industry," said Tyson in a press release. "This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional cannabis experience to a wider audience."
Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo., the parent company of Tyson 2.0, said he sees the move into Florida as a pivotal moment in Carma's development.
"We're excited about the potential this partnership holds and look forward to working closely with Verano to reach more consumers, introduce new products, and further establish Tyson 2.0 as a dominant force in cannabis markets across the U.S.," Wilks said.
Carma is known for its celebrity-backed weed brands including rapper Future's Evol and wrestler Ric Flair's Ric Flair Drip. The company reported in 2022 that Tyson 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip had generated more than $50 million in revenue in a single year.
Tyson 2.0's move into Florida comes at a time when the state's medical cannabis industry is booming. Recreational weed is on the ballot for legalization in November, and if the measure passes, the state's cannabis market is expected to furl into a multibillion-dollar operation.
Verano has been broadening its retail presence around the state and now has 77 Florida dispensaries, second only to Trulieve. The company claims the expansion of its dispensary locations and new brands will not only create more cannabis options, but also new job opportunities and economic growth in local communities.