The 6 most anticipated Miami restaurant openings this fall

It may only be the middle of July, but Miami’s restaurant scene is already looking ahead. While the city has welcomed a steady stream of buzzy openings this year, some of the biggest debuts are still waiting in the wings. From cult-favorite restaurants making their Florida debut to longtime institutions expanding into new neighborhoods, this fall is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet for dining in the Magic City.

Whether you’re counting down to Florida’s first Tokyo-style pizzeria, an iconic Los Angeles Chinese restaurant with serious Hollywood history, or a waterfront Italian destination overlooking Biscayne Bay, there’s no shortage of restaurants worth putting on your calendar. Some are opening in just a few weeks, while others are still a few months away, but they’re already generating plenty of buzz among Miami food lovers.

To help you stay ahead of the crowds, New Times rounded up the most anticipated restaurant openings still to come. Consider this your ultimate guide to the can’t-miss restaurants coming to Miami this fall and beyond, all in one place. P.S. – Scroll all the way to the bottom of this story to see an exclusive list of every Miami restaurant and shop opening Winter 2026-Summer 2027!