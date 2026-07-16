The 6 most anticipated Miami restaurant openings this fall

Audio By Carbonatix
It may only be the middle of July, but Miami’s restaurant scene is already looking ahead. While the city has welcomed a steady stream of buzzy openings this year, some of the biggest debuts are still waiting in the wings. From cult-favorite restaurants making their Florida debut to longtime institutions expanding into new neighborhoods, this fall is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet for dining in the Magic City.
Whether you’re counting down to Florida’s first Tokyo-style pizzeria, an iconic Los Angeles Chinese restaurant with serious Hollywood history, or a waterfront Italian destination overlooking Biscayne Bay, there’s no shortage of restaurants worth putting on your calendar. Some are opening in just a few weeks, while others are still a few months away, but they’re already generating plenty of buzz among Miami food lovers.
To help you stay ahead of the crowds, New Times rounded up the most anticipated restaurant openings still to come. Consider this your ultimate guide to the can’t-miss restaurants coming to Miami this fall and beyond, all in one place. P.S. – Scroll all the way to the bottom of this story to see an exclusive list of every Miami restaurant and shop opening Winter 2026-Summer 2027!
Genghis Cohen
Known as the inspiration behind the restaurant featured in one of Seinfeld’s most famous episodes, Genghis Cohen is bringing over four decades of Chinese-American nostalgia to Miami Beach this winter. It’ll be its first location outside of Los Angeles, taking over the former Sardinia space in Sunset Harbour. Expect retro ’80s vibes, tiki-inspired cocktails, and longtime favorites like crab rangoon, oversized egg rolls, and the restaurant’s famous queen chicken, all served in a lively, throwback setting. The highly anticipated outpost at 1801 Purdy Ave. is slated to open in late 2026, giving South Florida its first taste of the cult-favorite institution. 1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; genghiscohen.com. Opening late 2026.
Imoto Coral Gables
Acclaimed chef Clay Conley will debut a third restaurant next door to Buccan in Coral Gables. Founded in Palm Beach in 2012, Imoto is known for its sashimi, sushi, and creative small plates. Some of these include Peking duck tacos, miso-marinated black cod, A5 Wagyu ribeye, and specialty rolls. The Japanese restaurant will have a sushi counter and an eight-seat bar. Conley expects to bring the same intimate dining experience that made the original a hit.100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; imotocoralgables.com.
La Sponda
Gioia Hospitality Group, the team behind Michelin Guide-listed steakhouse Daniel’s, is opening coastal Italian restaurant La Sponda at Vita at Grove Isle sometime this summer. Set on Coconut Grove’s private island, La Sponda (Italian for “the shore”) will serve seasonal Mediterranean-inspired dishes from weekday lunch through weekend brunch and nightly dinner, all with Biscayne Bay views. The space was designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The restaurant is open to the public, not just Vita residents; no specific date has been announced. 4 Grove Isle Dr., Miami; vitagroveisle.com.
La Pecora Bianca
The popular New York Italian restaurant, known for its pastas and signature vodka rigatoni, is set to open its first Florida location at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables. The stylish all-day restaurant has earned a cult following for its fresh pasta, Italian-inspired cocktails, and lively atmosphere, making it one of NYC’s hottest dining destinations. Expect favorites like whipped ricotta, tagliatelle Bolognese, cacio e pepe, and its famous vodka sauce rigatoni when the doors open. 360 San Lorenzo Ave., Ste. 1430, Coral Gables; lapecorabianca.com.
PopUp Bagels Brickell
National bagel sensation PopUp Bagels is set to open its highly anticipated Brickell location this fall. Founded in 2020, the Connecticut-based company serves hot, whole bagels straight from the oven, along with creative cream cheese schmears. Fans love waiting for cream cheese schmear announcements on social media each week. 801 Brickell, Miami; popupbagels.com. Opening date TBD.
Royale Pizza Napoletana
Florida’s first Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza is opening in Miami Beach this October at 1680 Meridian Ave. The fast-casual restaurant is led by legendary Tokyo pizzaiolo Chef Bun (Bungo Kaneko), whose signature 30-hour fermented dough and feather-light, blistered pizzas helped define the style at Tokyo’s iconic Savoy pizzeria. Guests can expect a menu of handcrafted pizzas, antipasti, house-made pastas, and a communal dining experience when the highly anticipated restaurant debuts this fall. 1680 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; @royalenapoletana. Opening October 2026.
Upcoming Openings Winter 2026-Summer 2027
- 16 Handles – Coral Gables (Opening date TBD at 207 Miracle Mile)
- Bar Zorro – Coral Gables (Opening date TBD at 146 Giralda Ave.)
- Bondi Sushi – Coral Gables (Opening date TBD at 4220 Laguna St.)
- Cluck Face – Coral Way (Opening date TBD at 1920 Red Rd.)
- Joe & the Juice – Coral Gables/U.S. 1 (Opening date TBD at 1536 S. Dixie Hwy.)
- Levain Bakery – Coconut Grove (Opening date TBD at 2979 McFarlane Rd.)
- Miami Slice – Coconut Grove (Opening date TBD at 2996 McFarlane Rd.)
- PopUp Bagels – South Miami (Opening date TBD at 5828 Sunset Dr.)
- Star Burger – Southwest Miami-Dade (Opening date TBD at 4901 SW Eighth St.)