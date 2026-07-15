5 South Florida hotel restaurants named among America’s best

South Florida is home to incredible hotel bars, and now, its hotel restaurants are getting the spotlight they deserve.

OpenTable has just named five South Florida restaurants to its 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America list. The list draws on more than 10 million verified diner reviews and OpenTable dining data collected between May 2025 and April 2026, and it is presented alphabetically rather than ranked.

Apparently, hotel restaurant dining is up seven percent nationwide over the past year, according to OpenTable, and more than 90 percent of Americans say they’ve eaten at a hotel restaurant without staying there. Florida landed 18 restaurants on the list overall, but only five fall within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.