Restaurants

5 South Florida hotel restaurants named among America’s best

Five South Florida spots are among the 100 best hotel restaurants in the U.S., including two waterfront favorites.
By Olee FowlerJuly 15, 2026
5 South Florida hotel restaurants are among the 100 best in the U.S., including Takato and Evelyn's in Fort Lauderdale and Gianni's in Miami.

Takato photo
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South Florida is home to incredible hotel bars, and now, its hotel restaurants are getting the spotlight they deserve.

OpenTable has just named five South Florida restaurants to its 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America list. The list draws on more than 10 million verified diner reviews and OpenTable dining data collected between May 2025 and April 2026, and it is presented alphabetically rather than ranked.

Apparently, hotel restaurant dining is up seven percent nationwide over the past year, according to OpenTable, and more than 90 percent of Americans say they’ve eaten at a hotel restaurant without staying there. Florida landed 18 restaurants on the list overall, but only five fall within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

avoacado toast with toppings
Evelyn’s is one of the best spots for an upscale breakfast

Evelyn’s photo

Fort Lauderdale Beach’s two entries

Evelyn’s, inside the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, is led by chef Brandon Salomon and serves Mediterranean waterfront dining that blends Eastern Mediterranean technique with Florida’s seasonal produce. It’s one of the first Michelin-recommended restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and earned a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in 2025. It’s also one of New Times’ 13 Best Fort Lauderdale Beach Restaurants.

A few blocks down Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Takato inside the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach serves Japanese-Korean fusion from chef Taek Lee, known as Taka. The menu features dishes like wagyu hot stone and sushi ice cream for dessert. It’s also among New Times’ list of best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Akira Black in Delray Beach is one of South Florida’s best hotel restaurants

Akira Black

Delray Beach’s Michelin import

Akira Back opened his first Florida namesake restaurant inside The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach, serving a modern Japanese menu built for sharing, including dishes like the “AB Tuna Pizza” and 48-hour Wagyu short rib. Back is Michelin-starred, and The Ray also houses his rooftop spot, Rosewater, one floor up.

tuna on plate
Gianni’s at the Villa is one of the most booked restaurants in Miami.

Gianni’s at the Villa photo

Miami Beach’s mansion dining room

Gianni’s at the Former Versace Mansion sits inside the Villa Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive, the infamous Mediterranean Revival estate once owned by, you guessed it, Gianni Versace. The Nakash family, of Jordache Jeans, bought the property in 2013 and reopened it as a boutique hotel in 2015. Gianni’s serves Italian Mediterranean food inside the mansion’s pebbled-mosaic dining room and around its gold-tiled pool, with a clubstaurant vibe on the weekend.

Sushi By Bou is a hit in Palm Beach Gardens

Sushi By Bou photo

Palm Beach Gardens’ Omakase Counter

Sushi by Bou’s Palm Beach Gardens location sits inside PGA National Resort, a 1920s Prohibition-themed omakase counter with a 12-course signature menu, plus 17-course Bougie and Bou Reserve tastings for diners who want to go further. It’s one of more than 20 Sushi by Bou locations chef David Bouhadana has opened across the country.

Akira Back. The Ray Hotel. 233 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; akirabackdelray.com.
Evelyn’s Fort Lauderdale. 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; evelynsfortlauderdale.com.
Gianni’s at the Former Versace Mansion. 1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; vmmiamibeach.com.
Sushi by Bou – Palm Beach Gardens. 400 Ave of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens; sushibybou.com.
Takato Restaurant. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; takatorestaurant.com.

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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