5 South Florida hotel restaurants named among America’s best

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South Florida is home to incredible hotel bars, and now, its hotel restaurants are getting the spotlight they deserve.
OpenTable has just named five South Florida restaurants to its 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America list. The list draws on more than 10 million verified diner reviews and OpenTable dining data collected between May 2025 and April 2026, and it is presented alphabetically rather than ranked.
Apparently, hotel restaurant dining is up seven percent nationwide over the past year, according to OpenTable, and more than 90 percent of Americans say they’ve eaten at a hotel restaurant without staying there. Florida landed 18 restaurants on the list overall, but only five fall within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
Fort Lauderdale Beach’s two entries
Evelyn’s, inside the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, is led by chef Brandon Salomon and serves Mediterranean waterfront dining that blends Eastern Mediterranean technique with Florida’s seasonal produce. It’s one of the first Michelin-recommended restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and earned a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in 2025. It’s also one of New Times’ 13 Best Fort Lauderdale Beach Restaurants.
A few blocks down Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Takato inside the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach serves Japanese-Korean fusion from chef Taek Lee, known as Taka. The menu features dishes like wagyu hot stone and sushi ice cream for dessert. It’s also among New Times’ list of best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Delray Beach’s Michelin import
Akira Back opened his first Florida namesake restaurant inside The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach, serving a modern Japanese menu built for sharing, including dishes like the “AB Tuna Pizza” and 48-hour Wagyu short rib. Back is Michelin-starred, and The Ray also houses his rooftop spot, Rosewater, one floor up.
Miami Beach’s mansion dining room
Gianni’s at the Former Versace Mansion sits inside the Villa Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive, the infamous Mediterranean Revival estate once owned by, you guessed it, Gianni Versace. The Nakash family, of Jordache Jeans, bought the property in 2013 and reopened it as a boutique hotel in 2015. Gianni’s serves Italian Mediterranean food inside the mansion’s pebbled-mosaic dining room and around its gold-tiled pool, with a clubstaurant vibe on the weekend.
Palm Beach Gardens’ Omakase Counter
Sushi by Bou’s Palm Beach Gardens location sits inside PGA National Resort, a 1920s Prohibition-themed omakase counter with a 12-course signature menu, plus 17-course Bougie and Bou Reserve tastings for diners who want to go further. It’s one of more than 20 Sushi by Bou locations chef David Bouhadana has opened across the country.
Akira Back. The Ray Hotel. 233 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; akirabackdelray.com.
Evelyn’s Fort Lauderdale. 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; evelynsfortlauderdale.com.
Gianni’s at the Former Versace Mansion. 1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; vmmiamibeach.com.
Sushi by Bou – Palm Beach Gardens. 400 Ave of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens; sushibybou.com.
Takato Restaurant. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; takatorestaurant.com.