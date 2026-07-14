Miami Beach lands Florida’s first Tokyo-style pizzeria

Miami’s pizza scene is on fire lately. With openings by world-famous pizzaiolos and award-winning spots, there are so many incredible pizzerias to choose from. And now, Miami is getting a first-of-its-kind.

Royale Pizza Napoletana is opening this October at 1680 Meridian Ave. in Miami Beach. It will be Florida’s first-ever Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza, made by the Tokyo pizzaiolo who helped define the style.

The restaurant is the latest from Jess Varughese, the banking entrepreneur behind Haiku, the members-only restaurant in Wynwood. If the address seems familiar, it should. It was last home to Harry’s Pizzeria, Michael Schwartz’s Miami Beach spot near Lincoln Road, which has since closed. But Royale is moving in with a very different pie.