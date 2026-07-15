Where to eat in Miami to avoid diarrhea lettuce

There are few things that can unite Americans faster than the words “explosive diarrhea.” Not politics. Not Taylor Swift tickets. And not even the World Cup (but, to be fair, it really has brought the whole world together this summer).

Just the possibility that your healthy salad topped with berries might send you sprinting to the nearest bathroom.

The CDC is investigating one of the largest cyclosporiasis outbreaks the country has seen in years. As of Wednesday, July 15, there are nearly 7,000 confirmed and suspected cases nationwide. Health officials believe lettuce and salad greens may be involved. However, no specific brand, grocery store, restaurant, supplier, or farm has been identified. There are currently no recalls.

Before anyone panic-tosses every head of romaine into Biscayne Bay, here’s the important part: Miami restaurants are not being blamed for the outbreak. Still, if you’ve been eyeing your lunch salad with suspicion, you’re not alone.