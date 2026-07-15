Restaurants

Where to eat in Miami to avoid diarrhea lettuce

For Miamians trying to avoid the diarrhea-causing parasite spreading across the U.S. in lettuce and fruits, eat at these spots.
By Nicole Lopez-AlvarJuly 15, 2026
For Miamians trying to avoid the diarrhea-causing Cyclospora parasite spreading across the U.S. in lettuce and fruits, eat at these spots.

Sanguich photo
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There are few things that can unite Americans faster than the words “explosive diarrhea.” Not politics. Not Taylor Swift tickets. And not even the World Cup (but, to be fair, it really has brought the whole world together this summer).

Just the possibility that your healthy salad topped with berries might send you sprinting to the nearest bathroom.

The CDC is investigating one of the largest cyclosporiasis outbreaks the country has seen in years. As of Wednesday, July 15, there are nearly 7,000 confirmed and suspected cases nationwide. Health officials believe lettuce and salad greens may be involved. However, no specific brand, grocery store, restaurant, supplier, or farm has been identified. There are currently no recalls.

Before anyone panic-tosses every head of romaine into Biscayne Bay, here’s the important part: Miami restaurants are not being blamed for the outbreak. Still, if you’ve been eyeing your lunch salad with suspicion, you’re not alone.

Naked Tomato makes amazing salads, but…maybe hold off this week

Photo by Max Flatow

Why is everyone suddenly afraid of lettuce?

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can contaminate fresh produce. It causes severe diarrhea, bloating, nausea, fatigue, and stomach cramps, and symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear. Unfortunately, simply rinsing lettuce isn’t always enough to remove it. Cooking is the only proven way to kill the parasite.

Which raises an obvious question. Where should you eat in Miami if you’d rather skip salad and fresh berries for a few days? We’ve got you covered.

La Carreta’s Cubano sandwich

Screenshot via La Carreta’s Facebook| @xiomi_rivera

Miami restaurants to avoid lettuce and fresh berries

If you’re looking for Miami restaurants where the menu is fried, baked, cooked, and absolutely delicious, here’s your guide.

El Bagel: This might be the most justifiable week all year to swap your usual salad for one of El Bagel’s warm, overstuffed breakfast sandwiches. (Maybe just avoid raw veggie toppings this week.)

Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop: This spot remains one of Miami’s go-to places for Cuban sandwiches. Go for lunch and thank us later.

La Carreta and Versailles have been feeding Miami for generations with ropa vieja, lechón asado, vaca frita, picadillo, and mountains of rice and beans. (No one should be ordering salad at these spots anyway.)

Mary’s Coin Laundry: This legendary Miami cafe and laundromat, open 24/7, serves one of the best pan con bistec sandwiches in South Florida.

Pizza at Mister O1, Miami Slice, Lucali, Fratessi’s Pizza, Steve’s Pizza, Miami’s Best Pizza, Bar Bucce, Cassola’s, or Eleventh Street. This week begs for a pizza night (or a slice for lunch).

Pinecrest Bakery has enough croquetas, pastelitos, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, and café con leche to make you completely forget salads exist.

Pollo Tropical is practically built around flame-grilled citrus-marinated chicken, rice, beans, sweet plantains, and yuca.

The Salty Donut has never pretended donuts were health food, and honestly, today feels like the perfect time to embrace that philosophy.

Sanguich A Cubano will never give you food poisoning. This is low-key a fact.

Zak the Baker turns out fresh bread, pastries, babka, sandwiches, and excellent soups, with plenty of options that don’t require raw greens.

The “Pasta Caesar” at Flanigan’s is comfort food personified

Flanigan’s photo

So should you stop eating salad?

Not necessarily.

Health officials still haven’t identified the source of the outbreak, and no produce has been recalled. Experts simply recommend washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, peeling them when possible, and cooking produce whenever possible.

Until investigators figure out what’s going on, this may be one of the rare moments when ordering pizza, Cuban food, or a box of donuts instead of a salad feels surprisingly responsible.

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Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the Food and Drink Editor of Miami New Times, a role she has proudly held since December 2023. A born-and-raised Miamian, she covers the city’s ever-evolving dining scene, from buzzy new openings to the local institutions that define South Florida’s food culture. Before joining Miami New Times, Lopez-Alvar worked as a digital journalist at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News, where she covered breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture. She holds a B.S. in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Outside the newsroom, she shares her passion for food on Instagram, documenting her favorite bites across Miami and beyond. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

nicole.lopez-alvar@miaminewtimes.com

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