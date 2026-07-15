Where to eat in Miami to avoid diarrhea lettuce

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There are few things that can unite Americans faster than the words “explosive diarrhea.” Not politics. Not Taylor Swift tickets. And not even the World Cup (but, to be fair, it really has brought the whole world together this summer).
Just the possibility that your healthy salad topped with berries might send you sprinting to the nearest bathroom.
The CDC is investigating one of the largest cyclosporiasis outbreaks the country has seen in years. As of Wednesday, July 15, there are nearly 7,000 confirmed and suspected cases nationwide. Health officials believe lettuce and salad greens may be involved. However, no specific brand, grocery store, restaurant, supplier, or farm has been identified. There are currently no recalls.
Before anyone panic-tosses every head of romaine into Biscayne Bay, here’s the important part: Miami restaurants are not being blamed for the outbreak. Still, if you’ve been eyeing your lunch salad with suspicion, you’re not alone.
Why is everyone suddenly afraid of lettuce?
Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can contaminate fresh produce. It causes severe diarrhea, bloating, nausea, fatigue, and stomach cramps, and symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear. Unfortunately, simply rinsing lettuce isn’t always enough to remove it. Cooking is the only proven way to kill the parasite.
Which raises an obvious question. Where should you eat in Miami if you’d rather skip salad and fresh berries for a few days? We’ve got you covered.
Miami restaurants to avoid lettuce and fresh berries
If you’re looking for Miami restaurants where the menu is fried, baked, cooked, and absolutely delicious, here’s your guide.
El Bagel: This might be the most justifiable week all year to swap your usual salad for one of El Bagel’s warm, overstuffed breakfast sandwiches. (Maybe just avoid raw veggie toppings this week.)
Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop: This spot remains one of Miami’s go-to places for Cuban sandwiches. Go for lunch and thank us later.
La Carreta and Versailles have been feeding Miami for generations with ropa vieja, lechón asado, vaca frita, picadillo, and mountains of rice and beans. (No one should be ordering salad at these spots anyway.)
Mary’s Coin Laundry: This legendary Miami cafe and laundromat, open 24/7, serves one of the best pan con bistec sandwiches in South Florida.
Pizza at Mister O1, Miami Slice, Lucali, Fratessi’s Pizza, Steve’s Pizza, Miami’s Best Pizza, Bar Bucce, Cassola’s, or Eleventh Street. This week begs for a pizza night (or a slice for lunch).
Pinecrest Bakery has enough croquetas, pastelitos, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, and café con leche to make you completely forget salads exist.
Pollo Tropical is practically built around flame-grilled citrus-marinated chicken, rice, beans, sweet plantains, and yuca.
The Salty Donut has never pretended donuts were health food, and honestly, today feels like the perfect time to embrace that philosophy.
Sanguich A Cubano will never give you food poisoning. This is low-key a fact.
Zak the Baker turns out fresh bread, pastries, babka, sandwiches, and excellent soups, with plenty of options that don’t require raw greens.
So should you stop eating salad?
Not necessarily.
Health officials still haven’t identified the source of the outbreak, and no produce has been recalled. Experts simply recommend washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, peeling them when possible, and cooking produce whenever possible.
Until investigators figure out what’s going on, this may be one of the rare moments when ordering pizza, Cuban food, or a box of donuts instead of a salad feels surprisingly responsible.