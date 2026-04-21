Iconic Seinfeld Restaurant to Open in Miami Beach This Winter

Iconic Seinfeld restaurant Genghis Cohen will open in Miami Beach in winter 2026 with its famed Chinese dishes and cocktails.

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Miami Beach’s dining scene is about to get a heavy dose of West Coast nostalgia with a deep New York pedigree. Marc Rose and Med Abrous, the duo behind the Los Angeles-based hospitality group Call Mom, have announced that Genghis Cohen is expanding to Florida for the first time. The restaurant will move into the former Sardinia space at 1801 Purdy Ave. in Sunset Harbour. It aims to open its doors just in time for Christmas 2026.

A Legacy of “Foo-Foo” Cocktails and Nostalgia The expansion is more than just another LA export. Genghis Cohen holds a place in pop culture history as the real-life inspiration for one of Seinfeld‘s most famous episodes. Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld were real-life regulars at the original Fairfax location. The episode “The Chinese Restaurant,” the one where the trio spends a half-hour stuck waiting for a table, was famously born after a particularly long wait at the restaurant. The show even included a reference to the restaurant’s name. In the episode, a character named Mr. Cohen walks in and is seated immediately. In the scene, the host famously tells a protesting George Costanza, “Mr. Cohen always here. He’s a very nice man.”

Fans love the over-the-top presentations at Genghis Cohen Photo by Lucky Tennyson What to Expect on the Menu The menu centers on shareable, family-style classics that many diners grew up eating. These include “Queen Chicken” (a General Tso’s riff), crab rangoon, and “Turkey Minis” (dumplings served with spicy soy sauce and cilantro). Beyond the food offerings, Genghis Cohen is known for its tiki-inspired “Foo-Foo” cocktails. One of these potent drinks is the “Zombie.” It’s allegedly so strong the restaurant famously (or infamously, depending on who you ask) caps it at two per customer. It’s also popular for its over-the-top presentations, like the “Volcano Chicken,” a dish lit on fire at the table.