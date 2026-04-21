Iconic Seinfeld Restaurant to Open in Miami Beach This Winter

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Miami Beach’s dining scene is about to get a heavy dose of West Coast nostalgia with a deep New York pedigree. Marc Rose and Med Abrous, the duo behind the Los Angeles-based hospitality group Call Mom, have announced that Genghis Cohen is expanding to Florida for the first time.
The restaurant will move into the former Sardinia space at 1801 Purdy Ave. in Sunset Harbour. It aims to open its doors just in time for Christmas 2026.
A Legacy of “Foo-Foo” Cocktails and Nostalgia
The expansion is more than just another LA export. Genghis Cohen holds a place in pop culture history as the real-life inspiration for one of Seinfeld‘s most famous episodes.
Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld were real-life regulars at the original Fairfax location. The episode “The Chinese Restaurant,” the one where the trio spends a half-hour stuck waiting for a table, was famously born after a particularly long wait at the restaurant.
The show even included a reference to the restaurant’s name. In the episode, a character named Mr. Cohen walks in and is seated immediately. In the scene, the host famously tells a protesting George Costanza, “Mr. Cohen always here. He’s a very nice man.”
What to Expect on the Menu
The menu centers on shareable, family-style classics that many diners grew up eating. These include “Queen Chicken” (a General Tso’s riff), crab rangoon, and “Turkey Minis” (dumplings served with spicy soy sauce and cilantro).
Beyond the food offerings, Genghis Cohen is known for its tiki-inspired “Foo-Foo” cocktails. One of these potent drinks is the “Zombie.” It’s allegedly so strong the restaurant famously (or infamously, depending on who you ask) caps it at two per customer.
It’s also popular for its over-the-top presentations, like the “Volcano Chicken,” a dish lit on fire at the table.
The Time-Capsule Aesthetic
Design-wise, the Miami Beach outpost will aim to replicate the time-capsule feel that made the original location a landmark. Fans can expect the signature oversized booths and a mandatory fish tank that might even be larger than the one at the West Coast location.
And there’s actually some irony to this new spot. Genghis Cohen was created in West Hollywood specifically to give homesick New Yorkers a taste of the East Coast. Now, bringing that “New York via LA” vibe to Sunset Harbour feels like a full-circle moment for a city that is often described as the southernmost borough of New York.
Whether the Miami host will start calling out for “Cartwright” to satisfy the Seinfeld fans remains to be seen.
Genghis Cohen. 1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; genghiscohen.com. Opening late 2026.