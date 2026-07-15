Restaurants

One of Miami’s most popular pizzerias finally opens in Coral Gables

One of Miami's most popular pizzerias has just opened its first location in Coral Gables with its beloved pies like the "Star Luca."
By Jose D. DuranJuly 15, 2026
Popular Miami pizzeria Mister O1 has opened in Coral Gables along Alhambra Circle with its award-winning Italian pies like the "Star Luca."

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
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As far as local pizzerias go, Mister O1 is perhaps one of the most successful. (It even won New Times’ Reader’s Choice Best Pizza for five years in a row.) Starting as a single location in Miami Beach in 2014, it has expanded into a pizza empire.

It includes 10 locations across Miami-Dade, many more across Florida, and spots in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. And now, a location in Coral Gables. On June 30, the artisanal pizza spot opened on Alhambra Circle.

At the Gables location, the restaurant fires up the beloved menu its best known for. These include the “Star Luca,” which has a ricotta-filled pointed crust, and the “Coffee Paolo,” topped with gorgonzola, spicy salami, honey, and ground coffee.

Mister O1 started as a single location in Miami Beach in 2014 and expanded into an empire

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

From a tiny Miami Beach shop to a pizza empire

The pizzeria was founded by chef Renato Viola, originally under the name Visa-O1, in a nondescript office building just off Lincoln Road. Word of mouth quickly spread about Viola’s inventive pies that rivaled anything you could find in Italy. A native of Southern Italy, Viola relocated to Miami Beach on an O-1 visa, the inspiration for the original name, a work visa granted to those with “extraordinary ability or achievement.”

Soon, everyone was praising Viola’s pizzas. In 2015, New Times food writer Carina Ost noted, “This tiny restaurant has been open only three months, but the hallway was filled with Italians waiting for a slice of this delicious experience.” Eventually, New Times bestowed the title of “Best Pizza” on it in 2016.

The “Claudio” pizza with white truffle oil

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

The journey continues in Coral Gables

In 2024, when talking to New Times about his decade-long endeavor, Viola said, “The journey’s far from over; there’s still so much to do and so many opportunities ahead. This is just the beginning.”

With the new Gables outpost, that journey officially enters its next chapter.

Mister O1. 110 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables; 786-613-4159; mistero1.com. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

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Jose D. Duran is the former senior music editor of Miami New Times. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015.

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