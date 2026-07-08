This modern Japanese restaurant is worth the trip to Coral Gables

Coral Gables has a new sushi restaurant that blends Japanese cuisine, Miami flair, and a touch of Brazilian identity.

Mottai marks the first U.S. restaurant from Brazil-based Attivo Group, a hospitality company with more than ten restaurants across Brazil. Each concept has its own cuisine and personality, but all share the same commitment to creating distinctive dining experiences.

“Mottai is our first project outside of Brazil,” says Marcelo Simões Abrão, founder of Attivo Group. “We did extensive research on how to successfully build something for the Miami market while also keeping our identity. Our team did a wonderful job with the location, the design, and the menu.”