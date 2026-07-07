Award-winning Coral Gables steakhouse plans new waterfront location

One of South Florida’s fastest-growing restaurant groups is betting big on Miami again. The team behind Daniel’s, the award-winning Coral Gables steakhouse, is planning a new waterfront restaurant in Edgewater.

Daniel’s Miami was founded by the father-daughter duo Thomas (Tom) Angelo and Kassidy Angelo, alongside Culinary Director Danny Ganem. The team will open the restaurant on the ground floor of Aimco’s luxury waterfront development at 560 NE 34th St. Here, they will bring their celebrated steaks, seafood, and hospitality to the shores of Biscayne Bay.

The announcement continues what has become a remarkable run for the company. After opening Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale in fall 2024, Gioia Hospitality Group expanded into Coral Gables with Daniel’s Miami in 2025. In less than two years, the restaurant group has earned Michelin Guide recognition on both sides of the county line and landed Daniel’s Miami at No. 40 on the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list for 2026, with rankings of No. 7 in North America and No. 6 in the United States.

Now the Angelos are taking on one of Miami’s most coveted dining settings.