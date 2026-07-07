Award-winning Coral Gables steakhouse plans new waterfront location

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One of South Florida’s fastest-growing restaurant groups is betting big on Miami again. The team behind Daniel’s, the award-winning Coral Gables steakhouse, is planning a new waterfront restaurant in Edgewater.
Daniel’s Miami was founded by the father-daughter duo Thomas (Tom) Angelo and Kassidy Angelo, alongside Culinary Director Danny Ganem. The team will open the restaurant on the ground floor of Aimco’s luxury waterfront development at 560 NE 34th St. Here, they will bring their celebrated steaks, seafood, and hospitality to the shores of Biscayne Bay.
The announcement continues what has become a remarkable run for the company. After opening Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale in fall 2024, Gioia Hospitality Group expanded into Coral Gables with Daniel’s Miami in 2025. In less than two years, the restaurant group has earned Michelin Guide recognition on both sides of the county line and landed Daniel’s Miami at No. 40 on the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list for 2026, with rankings of No. 7 in North America and No. 6 in the United States.
Now the Angelos are taking on one of Miami’s most coveted dining settings.
What to expect in Edgewater
The new restaurant will span approximately 11,500 square feet, including 2,500 square feet of outdoor space overlooking Biscayne Bay. Plans call for a waterfront bar sitting directly on the water and expansive indoor and outdoor dining areas. Plus, a menu centered around Daniel’s signature steaks alongside pristine seafood.
The restaurant is expected to become one of the signature dining destinations within the luxury residential development.
“This is an incredibly exciting moment for Gioia Hospitality Group and demonstrates our commitment to the South Florida market,” co-founder Thomas said in a statement. “This special location and extraordinary space give us the opportunity to create something truly special directly on Biscayne Bay.”
For Kassidy, the project also carries a personal connection.
“I live in Midtown, so this project is especially meaningful to me,” she said. “This location allows us to introduce a whole new audience to the hospitality, quality, and guest experience we’ve built at Daniel’s. It also makes it much more accessible for residents of Midtown, Miami Beach, and North Miami.”
Designed by one of the world’s biggest names
The restaurant’s design is just as ambitious as its location.
Gioia Hospitality Group has enlisted the internationally renowned Rockwell Group, founded by architect David Rockwell, to create the space. The firm is responsible for some of the world’s most recognizable restaurants, hotels, theaters, and entertainment venues.
Aimco CEO Wes Powell said the group’s reputation made it a natural fit for the waterfront development.
“Thomas, Kassidy, and their team have built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional dining experiences in South Florida, and their vision for this waterfront concept aligns perfectly with the standard of luxury, design, and lifestyle we are creating,” Powell said.
The next step in Gioia Hospitality Group’s expansion
The Edgewater restaurant is only one piece of Gioia Hospitality Group’s growing portfolio.
The company also operates D’s Sports Bar in Fort Lauderdale and is preparing to open La Sponda, a refined coastal Italian restaurant at Vita at Grove Isle, later this year. That concept will showcase Southern Italian cooking inspired by the Angelo family’s roots in Puglia, with housemade pastas, seafood, and olive oil imported directly from Italy.
As for the new Edgewater restaurant, diners will have to be patient. Construction is expected to wrap up in late 2027 or early 2028. The group says additional details, including the restaurant’s name and culinary direction, will be announced at a later date.
If Gioia Hospitality Group’s recent streak with Daniel’s is any indication, Miami’s waterfront dining scene is about to get another major player.
Gioa Hospitality Group’s Edgewater Project. 560 NE 34th St., Unit 101, Miami; gioiahp.com. Opening in late 2027 or early 2028.