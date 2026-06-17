New Coral Gables restaurant named one of the most beautiful on Earth

A new Coral Gables spot that just opened a few months ago is one of the world’s most stunning restaurants.

Mottai, the Japanese restaurant that opened at the Plaza Coral Gables in February, was just named one of the 16 most beautiful restaurants in the world for 2026.

The recognition was given by the Prix Versailles, an annual international architecture and design award. The awards program highlights standout spaces globally across restaurants, hotels, airports, and museums.

The list includes restaurants in Monaco, Hong Kong, London, Dubai, and Cape Town. Mottai is the only Florida entry, and the recognition came less than four months after opening.