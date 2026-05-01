Miami’s Viral Caviar Hot Dog Doesn’t Require an F1 Ticket

Over-the-top hot dogs weren’t just for the Miami Open; they are back at this weekend’s F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Now, food influencer @FoodGod is in the mix, announcing on Instagram that he joined the Golden Goat Caviar and Chèvre Miami collaboration for the F1 Grand Prix weekend.

From Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3, a limited-edition, $150 albino caviar hot dog is on the menu. No race ticket required: Chèvre is serving the full lineup at all three of its Miami locations this week, alongside its Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Garden setup inside the circuit.