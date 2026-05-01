Miami’s Viral Caviar Hot Dog Doesn’t Require an F1 Ticket

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Over-the-top hot dogs weren’t just for the Miami Open; they are back at this weekend’s F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Now, food influencer @FoodGod is in the mix, announcing on Instagram that he joined the Golden Goat Caviar and Chèvre Miami collaboration for the F1 Grand Prix weekend.
From Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3, a limited-edition, $150 albino caviar hot dog is on the menu. No race ticket required: Chèvre is serving the full lineup at all three of its Miami locations this week, alongside its Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Garden setup inside the circuit.
The ‘FoodGod Glizzy’
The new item is the “FoodGod Glizzy,” a Wagyu beef hot dog on a croissant bun, topped with mascarpone and albino caviar.
Ten are available per day. Oh, and it’s $150. “Albino caviar, the rarest, most expensive caviar in the entire world,” FoodGod said in a video announcing the collab. “Something you will probably never see again.” He said he even… bleached his hair for the occasion?
And that’s not the only new over-the-top dog you can get this weekend. Chèvre Miami has a whole new bougie lineup for those willing to spend over $100 for a hot dog or sandwich.
The Full Menu
The “FoodGod Glizzy” joins the broader Grand Prix lineup. The $100 “Golden Glizzy,” an Australian Wagyu hot dog on Ficelle Bakery croissant dough, is topped with crème fraîche and mascarpone. The glizzy is topped with 30 grams of Golden Goat Classic Ossetra, chives, and 24-karat edible gold flakes.
The $125 “Gold-Digger,” a mezzo doppio bread sandwich, is made with Wagyu Bresaola and Périgord black truffle mayo. The sandwich is topped with caviar, onion confit, crispy onion, and more edible gold. The “Caviar Basque Cheesecake Bite” is a burnt Basque-style cheesecake finished with a crown of Golden Goat Caviar.
This is the second time Golden Goat and Chèvre have worked together. Managing partner Keith Glickman and Chèvre signed on for the Grand Prix after the Miami Open run sold well.
The Miami International Autodome setup operates out of the “Caviarnita.” It’s a new F1 Miami GP concept modeled after Miami’s ventanita windows, the walk-up counters that line Calle Ocho. The full menu is available at Chèvre’s Coral Way, Coconut Grove, and Design District locations throughout the week, as well.
No Ticket Required at Loews, Either
Bistro Collins at Loews Miami Beach is now serving a separate Race Week menu through May 3. And, you guessed it, it’s also built around Golden Goat Caviar.
Executive chef Christopher Aguirre’s menu features the “Fast Lane Caviar Sliders.” The two Black Opal Wagyu sliders are made with caviar, quail egg, house-made aioli, and micro lettuces. Additionally, the menu includes a “Florida Pink Shrimp Roll” with milk bread and truffle. There’s also a tuna crudo with black truffle and caviar.
Chèvre Miami. Multiple area locations, including Coral Way, Coconut Grove (Ziggurat), and the Design District; chevremiami.com.
Bistro Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Race Week menu running now through Sunday, May 3.