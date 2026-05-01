Trader Joe’s Is Finally Opening in West Palm Beach

This will be Palm Beach County’s fifth Trader Joe’s. Wellington got the county’s first in 2014, followed by stores in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens, but West Palm Beach was the holdout — but not for much longer.

West Palm Beach is getting its very own Trader Joe’s . The much-beloved California-based grocer confirmed a location at 8111 S. Dixie Highway in the city’s South End, where it will anchor a new mixed-use development currently under construction. Trader Joe’s hasn’t announced an opening date but says doors will open sometime in 2026.

View this post on Instagram Part of a 12-State Push The new store is part of a national expansion that has Trader Joe’s opening locations across 12 states in 2026, with two landing in Florida: this one and a new Orlando location. The chain has already opened two stores since January, in Hamden, Connecticut, and Miller Place, New York. After adding nearly 100 stores in 2023 and 2024, the grocer now has more than 600 locations across 42 states. The American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked it the country’s favorite grocery store earlier this year, with a score of 86 out of 100, two points higher than in 2025, edging out both Publix and Costco. ACSI conducts the poll annually across 30,000 Americans and 19 major chains. The company also recently announced a new distribution center near New York City, expected to create 800 jobs. The Trader Joe’s opening celebration in Miami Beach in August 2019 Photo by Daniella M

Why Trader Joe’s Has Such a Cult Following

The loyalty comes from a product mix that doesn’t exist anywhere else. Running entirely on its own label, the chain keeps prices low and makes comparison shopping seem irrelevant. There are no national brands and no weekly sale circular.

The shopping floor is deliberately small, and the staff wear Hawaiian shirts and, by all observable evidence, are happy to do so. A range of Seasonal items cycle in and out fast enough, and in quantities small enough, that regulars stay in the habit of checking back. The cute, Instagram-worthy tote bags don’t hurt, either.

Trader Joe’s. 8111 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; traderjoes.com. Opening TBD.