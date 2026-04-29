5 New Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Opening Spring 2026

Beignets & Brew – Boca Raton (Opened April 1): Boca Raton is about to get a sweet taste of New Orleans with the arrival of Beignets & Brew at the Polo Shoppes. The powdered sugar-covered pastries will come piled high with ice cream, drizzled with cinnamon roll icing, or served classic with café au lait. In other words, bring napkins and prepare to get messy. 5050 Champion Blvd., Ste. D-8, Boca Raton; beignetsandbrew.com.

Del Mar – West Palm Beach (Opened April 7): Mediterranean coastal flavors are coming to West Palm Beach with the debut of Del Mar. The menu draws inspiration from southern European countries, featuring seafood-driven dishes and bright, sun-soaked ingredients. Expect breezy coastal vibes that feel tailor-made for Florida evenings. 1015 N. Railroad Ave., West Palm Beach; delmarmediterranean.com.

Field of Greens – Palm Beach Gardens (Opened March 13 and April 3, 2026): The health-focused café brand Field of Greens is expanding with two new locations in Palm Beach Gardens this spring. Known for colorful salads, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices, the concept highlights seasonal ingredients and plant-forward dishes created by chef Thomas Op’t Holt. It is the type of place where wellness meets lunch break. 5320 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens; and 12485 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; ilovefog.com.

Hellenic – Coral Springs (Now Open): Chef Nikol Zarbalas has officially opened Hellenic in Coral Springs, a Greek and Mediterranean restaurant rooted in family recipes and 100% from-scratch cooking. The beloved chef, who has appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games, has built a loyal following for her bold flavors, generous hospitality, and soulful dishes that feel straight out of a Greek home kitchen. Expect everything from crispy Greek Heat wings and lamb-loaded sandwiches to golden bougatsa and house-made baklava, all served in a warm space designed for gathering around the table. 10436 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs; 954-323-2450; orderhellenic.com.

Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Cafe – Coral Springs (Opened March 23): New York-style bagels are headed to Coral Springs with the opening of Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Cafe at Cornerstone Plaza. The fourth outpost from bagel entrepreneur Adam Shidlofsky will serve scratch-made bagels, pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, knishes, babka, and classic black-and-white cookies. It is the kind of deli where breakfast turns into lunch, and nobody complains. 3334 N. University Dr., Ste. 8, Coral Springs; mitchsdowntown.com.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza – Dania Beach (Opened March 10): Chef Renato Viola’s cult favorite Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza has officially opened at Dania Pointe. The pizzeria is famous for its artisanal pies made with slow-fermented dough and its signature star-shaped pizzas stuffed with creamy ricotta. If you have not tried the famous Star Luca pizza yet, Broward just got very lucky. 1807 Pointe Blvd., Dania Beach; mistero1.com.

The Knife – Coral Springs (Now Open): The Knife has officially fired up the grill in Coral Springs, bringing its signature all-you-can-eat Argentine steakhouse experience to Broward. Expect gauchos slicing sizzling cuts of beef tableside alongside an overflowing salad bar stacked with chimichurri, grilled veggies, and all the classics. Come hungry because this one is built for serious carnivores. 9231 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs; thekniferestaurantus.com. Pulp & Press – Fort Lauderdale (Now Open): Fort Lauderdale is getting a dose of cold-pressed cool with the arrival of Pulp & Press, the popular juice and wellness café expanding north. Known for vibrant smoothies, nutrient-packed bowls, and colorful juices, the brand has built a cult following across South Florida. Consider it the kind of spot where you grab a green juice after the gym or an açai bowl before heading to the beach. 909-911 NE 20th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; pulpandpress.com. Signor Sassi – Hallandale Beach (Opened March 14): London’s famously glamorous Signor Sassi is making its U.S. debut in Hallandale Beach, bringing a dose of Knightsbridge sparkle to South Florida. The Italian institution is known for indulgent pastas, truffle-loaded specialties, and a dining room designed for both seeing and being seen. If the original is any indication, expect polished service, celebrity sightings, and a tiramisu worth dressing up for. 1006 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach; sancarlo.co.uk/restaurants/signor-sassi-hallandale-beach.