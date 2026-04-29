5 New Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Opening Spring 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Spring in South Florida means two things. The weather is finally perfect, and suddenly there are a lot more restaurant openings to keep track of (including these nine new Miami spots opening this month). From viral smash-burger spots and tiki bars to Greek comfort food and powdered-sugar-covered beignets, a fresh crop of spots is opening across Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, and beyond.
Whether you are chasing a viral burger on Las Olas, settling in for a long Mediterranean dinner in West Palm Beach, or grabbing a cold-pressed juice after a beach workout, there is plenty to look forward to this season. Here are some of the most exciting restaurant openings coming to Broward, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach this spring.
Black Star Bakery – Boca Raton (Coming Soon)
Black Star Bakery and Cafe is expanding beyond New York City with a new outpost in downtown Boca Raton, marking its sixth location overall. Founded by Dan Magor and Odehel Magor, the cafe has built a loyal following for its bagels, croissants, espresso drinks, and all-day breakfast plates at approachable prices. The Royal Palm Place space will reflect the brand’s signature airy, design-forward aesthetic, with an official opening date expected soon. 201-299 Via De Palmas, Boca Raton; blackstarbakery.com.
Hula Kai Tiki Bar – Fort Lauderdale (Opening Late Spring)
Hula Kai Tiki Bar is bringing island vibes to the 17th Street Causeway with a two-story tropical escape packed with colorful cocktails and Polynesian flair. The massive space from Quarterdeck owner James Flanigan will serve modern pan-Asian dishes like crispy duck, crab Rangoon, spring rolls, and bang bang shrimp. Think flaming drinks, breezy waterfront energy, and a little tiki theatrics. 1075 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; hulakaitikibar.com.
Skinny Louie – Fort Lauderdale (Coming Soon)
Fort Lauderdale is about to get a taste of one of Miami’s most viral burgers as Skinny Louie prepares to open on Las Olas Boulevard. The smash burger sensation exploded in Wynwood before expanding across Miami-Dade and even scoring Burger Bash bragging rights at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Consider this your warning that Las Olas traffic may soon include a lot more burger runs. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; skinnylouie.com.
The Taco Stand (Opening May 4)
The Taco Stand is opening a new location at Sawgrass Mills this Monday, May 4, just in time for Cinco de Mayo, bringing its cult-favorite Tijuana-style tacos to Broward. Founders Julian Hakim and Aram Baloyan will serve up handmade corn tortillas, a loaded salsa bar, cold beers, and signature items like California burritos, carne asada fries, and churros, fried fresh to order. The new space also features a vibrant mural by Beau Carney, showcasing a luchador wrestling an alligator in a playful nod to its Florida debut. 2026 Sawgrass Mills Mall Cir., Ste. 1305, Sunrise; letstaco.com.
Mino Omakase & Sake Bar – Boca Raton (Opening May 1)
Mino Omakase & Sake Bar is bringing an intimate sushi experience to downtown Boca Raton with a constantly evolving tasting menu. The 30-seat restaurant will feature a ten-seat omakase counter, surrounded by monkey pod wood, walnut, and bamboo, for a warm, minimalist feel. Later in the evening, the space transforms into a sake-and-listening bar, making it part dinner and part late-night hideaway. 114 NE Second St., Boca Raton; 561-399-2234; minoomakase.com.
Now Open in Broward, Boca, and West Palm:
Beignets & Brew – Boca Raton (Opened April 1): Boca Raton is about to get a sweet taste of New Orleans with the arrival of Beignets & Brew at the Polo Shoppes. The powdered sugar-covered pastries will come piled high with ice cream, drizzled with cinnamon roll icing, or served classic with café au lait. In other words, bring napkins and prepare to get messy. 5050 Champion Blvd., Ste. D-8, Boca Raton; beignetsandbrew.com.
Del Mar – West Palm Beach (Opened April 7): Mediterranean coastal flavors are coming to West Palm Beach with the debut of Del Mar. The menu draws inspiration from southern European countries, featuring seafood-driven dishes and bright, sun-soaked ingredients. Expect breezy coastal vibes that feel tailor-made for Florida evenings. 1015 N. Railroad Ave., West Palm Beach; delmarmediterranean.com.
Field of Greens – Palm Beach Gardens (Opened March 13 and April 3, 2026): The health-focused café brand Field of Greens is expanding with two new locations in Palm Beach Gardens this spring. Known for colorful salads, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices, the concept highlights seasonal ingredients and plant-forward dishes created by chef Thomas Op’t Holt. It is the type of place where wellness meets lunch break. 5320 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens; and 12485 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; ilovefog.com.
Hellenic – Coral Springs (Now Open): Chef Nikol Zarbalas has officially opened Hellenic in Coral Springs, a Greek and Mediterranean restaurant rooted in family recipes and 100% from-scratch cooking. The beloved chef, who has appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games, has built a loyal following for her bold flavors, generous hospitality, and soulful dishes that feel straight out of a Greek home kitchen. Expect everything from crispy Greek Heat wings and lamb-loaded sandwiches to golden bougatsa and house-made baklava, all served in a warm space designed for gathering around the table. 10436 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs; 954-323-2450; orderhellenic.com.
Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Cafe – Coral Springs (Opened March 23): New York-style bagels are headed to Coral Springs with the opening of Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Cafe at Cornerstone Plaza. The fourth outpost from bagel entrepreneur Adam Shidlofsky will serve scratch-made bagels, pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, knishes, babka, and classic black-and-white cookies. It is the kind of deli where breakfast turns into lunch, and nobody complains. 3334 N. University Dr., Ste. 8, Coral Springs; mitchsdowntown.com.
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza – Dania Beach (Opened March 10): Chef Renato Viola’s cult favorite Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza has officially opened at Dania Pointe. The pizzeria is famous for its artisanal pies made with slow-fermented dough and its signature star-shaped pizzas stuffed with creamy ricotta. If you have not tried the famous Star Luca pizza yet, Broward just got very lucky. 1807 Pointe Blvd., Dania Beach; mistero1.com.
The Knife – Coral Springs (Now Open): The Knife has officially fired up the grill in Coral Springs, bringing its signature all-you-can-eat Argentine steakhouse experience to Broward. Expect gauchos slicing sizzling cuts of beef tableside alongside an overflowing salad bar stacked with chimichurri, grilled veggies, and all the classics. Come hungry because this one is built for serious carnivores. 9231 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs; thekniferestaurantus.com.
Pulp & Press – Fort Lauderdale (Now Open): Fort Lauderdale is getting a dose of cold-pressed cool with the arrival of Pulp & Press, the popular juice and wellness café expanding north. Known for vibrant smoothies, nutrient-packed bowls, and colorful juices, the brand has built a cult following across South Florida. Consider it the kind of spot where you grab a green juice after the gym or an açai bowl before heading to the beach. 909-911 NE 20th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; pulpandpress.com.
Signor Sassi – Hallandale Beach (Opened March 14): London’s famously glamorous Signor Sassi is making its U.S. debut in Hallandale Beach, bringing a dose of Knightsbridge sparkle to South Florida. The Italian institution is known for indulgent pastas, truffle-loaded specialties, and a dining room designed for both seeing and being seen. If the original is any indication, expect polished service, celebrity sightings, and a tiramisu worth dressing up for. 1006 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach; sancarlo.co.uk/restaurants/signor-sassi-hallandale-beach.
West Palm Cowboy Club – West Palm Beach (Opened March 19): West Palm Cowboy Club is bringing barbecue, music, and South Florida swagger to Clematis Street. The two-level restaurant and music venue will feature entertainment curated by DJ and producer Diplo alongside a menu by Slab Daddy BBQ chef Adrian Ricouz. Expect smoked brisket, ribs, barbecue-inspired pizzas, and a soundtrack loud enough to match the smoke. 200 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; westpalmcowboyclub.com.